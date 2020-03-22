Life in Kokomo is different than it has ever been. I am in my 60s and have never experienced anything like the current quarantine. Folks in their 90s say the same thing.
On the positive side, I have to admit I thoroughly enjoyed conducting my first “e-church” service over Facebook Live. I am the kind of guy who is meant to sit down and chat while delivering my prepared sermon. At my age, new experiences are a rare treat.
As the coronavirus circled itself around Kokomo, most folks, it seemed, thought it was much ado about nothing. For others, the sky was certainly falling. Most of us, I think, have moved in toward the middle, perhaps leaning slightly toward the falling sky. It is certainly a sobering time, and our prayers go out to those battling for their lives.
Our current circumstances also serve as a tutorial. They teach – or remind us – about the nature of our human condition.
One reminder is obvious: We are vulnerable beings. Pursuing life with vigor can distract us from the fact that we are mere mortals who do things like get sick and even die. Although we don’t want to be morbid, we need to live in light of these certainties. We are wise to do what we can to postpone the inevitable, but inevitable it is. As a man of faith, I advocate an eternal purpose and perspective.
Another lesson is that sudden plunges can always be just around the corner. Although the coronavirus did not sneak up on us as did Sept. 11 or Pearl Harbor, who would have thought things would come to this?
We were also reminded that, deep down, we are afraid. I appreciate Kokomo’s supermarkets – we have it good. I never thought I would see store shelves empty! Some of us have apparently exchanged our security blankets for security toilet paper rolls. Hang on to them – they may replace cryptocurrency!
We should be grateful (and our society commended) that our fear has not translated into mass hysteria.
Another lesson is that sometimes we have to be shamed to force us to consider others. Younger people in particular have been forced to limit their freedom to protect their elders. For healthy young people, the coronavirus threat is nothing more than a mild flu. You don’t want it, but not a big deal. Our current experience emphasizes that we are to be concerned for others beyond our own peer group. Gramma and grampa’s peers matter, too!
Do you miss your church family, your clubs, your friends at work (if you are off work for now) or school? Are you going nuts, trying to keep yourself busy, running out of crossword puzzles and overtaxed by home projects? That’s because we are social beings. For the less social, the current “exile” is not too stressful; for many others, we might find ourselves struggling to keep our spirits up. This brings to mind another lesson: We are happier when we interact with people, especially face to face.
But there is more we have learned. We can celebrate that we are an intelligent and specialized society. The fact that we know what the coronavirus looks like and that we are developing a vaccine – and that we are blunting its effect by quarantine – is a testimony to human intelligence. You can appreciate the positives without being a braggart.
We have officials – the surgeon general, the CDC, or various members of our state and county health boards – who know their stuff. We need to heed their direction.
And we have leaders of both parties who are are listening to the experts. This is a sign of good leadership. Leaders have their areas of expertise, but few of them are trained in medical and biological fields.
The current situation brings many things to light, both positive and negative. Whatever the outcome, we will be different people because we have gone through this.
