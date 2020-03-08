Today’s column addresses some unique, off-the-beaten-path issues connected to the coronavirus.
A good starting point is raising the question, “Why is this virus called ‘coronavirus?’” According to Webster, a corona is, “something suggesting a crown.” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explains, “Coronaviruses are named for the crown-like spikes on their surface.”
Most of us have heard of the great flu pandemic of 1918. In an era before antibiotics and modern medicine, the 1918 outbreak was stealthily spread around the world by soldiers returning from World War I. According to the CDC: “It is estimated that about 500 million people or one-third of the world’s population became infected with this virus. The number of deaths was estimated to be at least 50 million worldwide with about 675,000 occurring in the United States.”
Our hope is that the current viral outbreak will be nothing like the above. Certainly the survival rate will be much higher, even if it turns into a full-blown pandemic. All suggested current death levels that I have seen place the death rate below 3%, with many leaning toward 2% or even 1%. People in their 80s or older, however, are especially vulnerable.
If you do the math, this is nearly two to four times as great as the percentage of people who have died recently from the current flu epidemic, the death rate being slightly above 0.5%, according to marketwatch.com.
Next, I would like to state an obvious point: The president of the United States is not responsible for creating pandemics, hurricanes or other disasters once considered “acts of God.” Personally, I think modern Americans blame the president for things our forefathers assigned to God.
I remember when George W. Bush was blamed for Hurricane Katrina. I could not believe my ears. He was then later faulted for the way the relief effort was handled. Meanwhile, the mayor of New Orleans – who discouraged citizens from evacuating and thus amplified the situation – was given a free pass. Weird.
Another point seems less obvious: All presidents rely on non-political government agencies and private agencies to address disasters and disease.
Good leaders do not micromanage, but allow the experts to have freedom to do what they are trained to do. Good leaders are proactive when they discover mismanagement, corruption or incompetence. Typically, such revelations surface during or after a bungled situation.
During Katrina, FEMA could have done a better job when it came to relief timeliness. Nonetheless, FEMA was an ongoing agency, not something Bush created.
Such government agencies are typically led and staffed by personnel who entered service during previous administrations, some, perhaps, serving for decades. New presidents are wise to keep such agencies apolitical and ongoing – except when change is obviously necessary.
The third point is this: money and personnel have limits.
The Centers for Disease Control – which is currently in the spotlight – is a significant force. Although the agency employs more than 15,000 people, its has a big, diverse job. Will it be able to rise to the challenge, should the coronavirus spread here as it has in China? We might see.
According to Mary Beth Griggs, “Last week was the first week that six public health labs were supposed to be able to perform their own tests for the virus instead of waiting for results from CDC headquarters in Atlanta …
“Previously, the CDC faced backlash from local and state governments that were frustrated by flaws and delays in the CDC-developed test. Many wanted to develop and perform tests on their populations, without having to send samples down to Atlanta ...”
We will discover a lot in retrospect. Is the coronavirus scare in the U.S. a variation of the Y2K false alarm? (We hope so). Will it and can it be contained? How fast will it take to develop a vaccine? Will it be an issue within the city limits of Kokomo? Will we be wearing masks and instructed to stay home? What economic consequences will this outbreak have? To answer those questions, I am afraid we will have to stay tuned!
