I have always been fascinated by words and phrases. One such figurative phrase is, “I was taken to the cleaners.” So how did we start saying this?
According to grammarist.com, “The phrase take to the cleaners most probably evolved from an older idiom, to clean someone out, meaning to strip him of his money. Take to the cleaners came into use when dry cleaning establishments began to crop up in the 1920s. Related phrases are takes to the cleaners, took to the cleaners, taking to the cleaners.”
Growing up in suburban Chicago, there were at least two cleaners – and probably three or four – within walking distance. When we moved to Kokomo, dry cleaning establishments were scattered conveniently throughout the city. If you needed to have something dry cleaned recently, the odds are that you had to find a new dry cleaning business.
I used to live near downtown and now live on the west side. I once patronized Superior Cleaners downtown, but they went under a number of years ago. I would sometimes drop off a suit at Stites (on Park Avenue), sometimes at Carrie’s on Sycamore. All gone. Excluding some laundromats that also take in dry cleaning, it appears from an online search that only about a handful of dry cleaning businesses survive. I had to do a bit of online research to find a dry cleaner. All my old haunts were gone. What is going on?
I love to look at photographs of crowds at the ballpark in the 1910s and 20s. The men all wore dark suits to the game, shielding their head with neat straw hats. But fewer of us wear suits, and when we do, we wear them less often.
I just replaced what I call my “funeral and wedding suit”. The suit I recently retired lasted 22 years; it was finally getting shiny. When I first became a pastor in 1979, being particularly young, I wore a suit every day to the office and while making hospital visits. Not just a sport coat and tie, but a suit and tie. Then, a few years later, I dressed semi-formally only on Sundays (or for funerals and weddings), sometimes donning a sport coat and tie. Back then, I was fairly slim and found suits for practically nothing at garage sales and resale shops.
As times have changed, I dropped my Sunday morning coat and tie (except for holidays or Sundays we celebrate communion) for a collared shirt with sweater and jacket (not tie) or simply a dress shirt. Most of us have changed our habits, and that’s bad news for the dry cleaners. The same might be true with women’s gowns. In addition, more clothing or window treatments are machine washable. Is it really true that we look better in a sweater washed in Woolite?
According to Ibisworld.com, even before the coronavirus, “Demand for industry services, particularly from consumers, is expected to decline significantly in 2020, as many have fewer occasions to wear formal attire, which requires industry services to clean.”
Mary Scalco, CEO of the Drycleaning and Laundry Institute, predicts, “I think we will go ‘back to the future’ with larger central facilities being fed by more and more drop-off retail locations, pick-up and delivery routes, lockers, and other convenient ways to transfer the items back and forth.”
The Dry Cleaning Industry has taken quite the hit because of the coronavirus. CBSnews.com tells us, “First came the coronavirus. Then came the cancellations: weddings, business trips, anniversary celebrations, athletic tournaments, religious holidays, proms, graduations and funerals were all nixed as states clamped down on large gatherings amid the surge of infections. Brides and 2020 graduates watched the pandemic crush their big days. Dry cleaners and tailors nationwide saw their livelihoods decimated ... Nationwide, dry cleaners ... hit rock bottom in mid-April, with an average retail sales drop of 80%, compared to 2019 rates. Since then, the industry has begun to claw its way back, generating 50% of average sales revenue.”
Although we don’t want to be taken to the cleaners, it sure is nice to have a neighborhood dry cleaner around when you need them!
