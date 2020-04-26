Howard County recently allowed our golf courses to open – and a few other low-risk businesses. Many of us are biting at the bit for things to return to “normal.”
In a very short period of time, we sped from informal warnings to mandated quarantine. Suddenly, as though flipping a switch, nonessential businesses were closed, including factories employing thousands of workers.
Some people expect that, on a given date, the switch will be flipped back on and life will return to what it once was. I don’t think it will work that way. Certain restrictions will probably gradually be lifted, but others will linger. We might go back to work, but will we have summer camp? More stores might open, but will have concerts in the park?
There is so much we don’t know. We are uncertain if it is possible to catch this virus a second time. Will we see a fall “rebound”? When will an effective vaccine become available?
Ponder this: Here in Kokomo, we are manufacturing more than 30,000 ventilators. But most of them will not be available until late summer. What does that tell you about what the higher-ups are thinking?
Why are so many Americans (with no medical training) pushing to reopen our society? The answer could be a psychological one. According to Forbes: “The Dunning-Kruger Effect is a cognitive bias whereby people who are incompetent at something are unable to recognize their own incompetence. And not only do they fail to recognize their incompetence, they’re also likely to feel confident that they actually are competent.”
Some self-appointed “experts” (perhaps educated by questionable websites) say COVID is no worse than the Swine Flu (to date, three times as many Americans have died of COVID as did during the total 2009 Swine Flu epidemic). Others claim that more lives will be lost to the broken economy than would be from COVID. Protesters are taking to the streets, demanding that we return to business as usual. I wonder how many top-ranking medical experts are in that number?
The self-appointed “experts” think they know; the real experts know that they don’t know. The real experts are learners who inhale information as soon as it becomes available. Here is a case in point. According to UPI, “Eighteen patients with severe COVID-19 treated at a New York City hospital showed the classic signs of a heart attack on their electrocardiograms.
“But a closer look at each case revealed that more than half of these patients didn’t have a blockage in a major artery, the typical trigger of a heart attack. Thirteen of the 18 patients died of cardiac causes while in the hospital. ... These findings ... suggest that there’s something about the stress of severe COVID-19 that may be harming the heart in atypical ways ...”
If the medical experts cannot accurately project how things will transpire, why do we expect our elected officials – or corporate executives, for that matter – to know?
There is an old saying that wisdom comes from experience, and experience comes from making mistakes. A wise person learns from their mistakes, a foolish person repeats them. The problem is that we do not have experience with quarantines – and certainly not with COVID-19! We are pioneers who have never scaled these rugged trails before.
You can be sure our leaders are watching those nations that are ahead of us in this battle – like China and Italy, for example. The bad news, however, is that they are only slightly ahead of us. Still, if they seem to get by with releasing their citizens from quarantine, then we can expect our leaders will follow suit. If it comes back to bite them, we will take a different path.
America’s best minds do not know the future. They do not know the course this disease will take, and they don’t know how or when our economy will recover. We desperately want them to know, and are eager to listen to any kind of speculation, it seems. Sometimes, however, there is no choice but to pray, wait, distract ourselves, and see what happens. Patience is a struggle.
