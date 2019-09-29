Did you know Aug. 16 is Tell a Joke Day? If there ever was a secular holiday with me in mind, that’s it. I confess to being a joke junkie. I need to write an article about that soon. Today’s column, however, is about information, not humor. It is a “did you know?” column. Shall we begin?
Did you know you can see the burial monument of Chief Koh-Koh-Mah and some of the other early settlers of our fair city? If not, you owe it to yourself to set your GPS for the 400 block of South Purdum Street, which is sort of back of Central Middle School’s field. Not somewhere you want to spend a lot of time, but worth seeing.
According to the city of Kokomo website, David Foster named the new county seat “Kokomo,” after the chief. Let’s face it: Kokomo is a fun name; Foster must have thought so. Those of us who moved to Kokomo perhaps appreciate the light sound of “Kokomo” more than lifelong residents. Fun to say.
The city of Kokomo website tells us more about the good chief: “Those who knew Chief Kokomo described him as being out-spoken and fearless. And all who knew him said he was the tallest Indian they’d ever seen, and towered over anyone else in town. One settler of early-day Kokomo who is supposed to have been well-acquainted with Chief Kokomo was Judge Long, Kokomo’s first gunsmith. Long repaired guns for the Indians as well as the settlers, and the Indians called him ‘Specks’ as he wore glasses. Long claimed the first time he met Chief Kokomo, the chief charged at him with murder in mind, and he later found out it was due to the Indian learning that Long was a Kentuckian. The Chief had once been cheated by a man from Kentucky and this seemed like a chance to ‘get even.’”
Moving on, you often hear claims that polar bears are becoming extinct due to global warming. A viral video of a starving polar bear has fed this myth.
Did you know, in fact, that the polar bear population is doing very well? Despite claims polar bears are heading toward extinction: “Data from conservation groups and the government show that the polar bear population is roughly five times what it was in the 1950s and three or four times what it was in the 1970s when polar bears became protected under international treaty,” according to intellectualtakeout.org.
“... In ‘The State of the Polar Report 2018,’ zoologist Susan J. Crockford says updates to ... data put the new global mid-point estimate at more than 30,000.”
Next subject. I think Nikola Tesla was one of the most important inventors in history, right up there with Thomas Edison. Tesla invented the AC motor and the AC generator (the electric current that we use in our wall outlets) in addition to a host of other breakthroughs: “In the 1890’s, Tesla invented electric oscillators, meters, improved lights and the high-voltage transformer known as the Tesla coil. He also experimented with X-rays, gave short-range demonstrations of radio communication two years before Guglielmo Marconi and piloted a radio-controlled boat around a pool in Madison Square Garden. Together, Tesla and Westinghouse lit the 1891 World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago and partnered with General Electric to install AC generators at Niagara Falls, creating the first modern power station.”
Elon Musk named his car company “Tesla Motors” after the great inventor. But did you know Tesla predicted the advent of the pocket-sized cellphone back in 1926? According to truthorfiction.com (my favorite “check out a claim” site), this is indeed true: “In 1926, engineer and inventor Nikola Tesla predicted that humanity would one day ‘be able to communicate with one another instantly, irrespective of distance’ and that ‘the instruments through which we shall be able to do all of this will fit in our vest pockets.’”
Of course Tesla did not foresee that vests and suits would go out of style for general use!
I hope you enjoyed these amazing facts. I did.
