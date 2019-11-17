Words are important. Folks who say, “I need this,” when they really mean, “I want this,” are more prone to have spending problems, for example.
When we raised our children, we told them we wanted them to be kind. Not necessarily nice.
Professor Daniel Fessler of UCLA’s Bedari Kindness Institute explains what kindness is: “So we define kindness as thoughts, feelings and beliefs that motivate action intended to generate a benefit for another party. In other words, intended to enhance the welfare of the other party, where doing so is an end in itself and not a means to an end.”
Marcia Sirota of the Huffington Post explains the difference between kindness and niceness: “Genuinely kind people are giving because it’s in their nature to care, and since they have no ulterior motives, they aren’t concerned with whether or not other people like them.
“Kind people can be assertive and set good limits. Nice people, on the other hand, bend over backward to be obliging. They deal with potential conflicts by placating the other person because they can’t bear to have anyone upset with them.”
We should give people wiggle room and seek to accommodate them within reason, but being nice (people-pleasing) not only makes one an appeaser, it rewards and propagates controlling behavior. So I don’t focus on niceness, but I try to be a kind person. At times, I have to admit, I am neither. But I am kinder for trying than I would be otherwise. Although I still have some grumpy times, I think I am kinder than I used to be. I suspect many of my readers have had a similarly imperfect track record.
Last week (Nov. 13) was World Kindness Day. That got me thinking. In an age of polarization and tirades, our society is not as kind as it once was. People break friendships because they have political or social differences. We are drawn to “our kind” and make no attempt to understand why people think differently from us. This retreat from kindness injures both ourselves and others.
At today.com, an article by A. Pawlowski explains: “Evidence of the health power of kindness starts with a mystery involving rabbits.
“In the late 1970s, researchers were conducting animal experiments to see how food affected the heart. Unexpectedly, one group of lab rabbits fared much better than others, despite being fed the same harmful high-fat diet.
“It turned out all of the thriving rabbits had the same affectionate caretaker who wasn’t just feeding them, but petting them and talking to them.
“‘It made the difference between a heart attack and a healthy heart,’ Dr. Kelli Harding writes in her new book, ‘The Rabbit Effect: Live Longer, Happier, and Healthier with the Groundbreaking Science of Kindness’.
“‘There’s overwhelming evidence it works on humans, too,’ she noted. Simply put: Kindness is actually healthy for us and improves our lives physically, relationally, and emotionally.
“‘Medical care only accounts for 10-20% of our overall health and the other 80-90% is somewhat our genes and what’s happening in the rest of our lives outside clinical care,’ Harding, an assistant clinical professor of psychiatry at Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York, told ‘Today’.
“‘People who experience kind and loving environments fare better.’”
A recent BBC article also quotes Daniel Fessler: “’Engaging in kindness, contemplating how you can be kind to others, lowers blood pressure. It has therapeutic benefits,’ he says. ‘There are benefits for treating depression and anxiety.’”
The today.com article continues: “Stress is bad for the immune system, but kindness buffers stress … There’s increasing evidence inflammation is behind many different causes of disease, but feeling good from positive connections with other people lowers a person’s inflammatory response,” Dr. Harding added.
A lot of highly competitive environments – the business world, the political world, even the sports world – tell us that good guys come in last. The question we have to ask is “last in what?” They might not always be on top of the food chain in those environments, but kind people are probably closer to the top when it comes to what really matters, like relationships and a rich, meaningful life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.