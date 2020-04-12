Those of us who claim allegiance to Jesus Christ can resonate the message, “He is risen indeed!” The message doesn’t change because we are confined to our homes. Although we cannot gather and join hands in a church sanctuary and blend our voices in song and celebration, we can join our hearts with others both in our specific community of faith and worldwide.
As we see the numbers of deaths rise in the Tribune’s front page column, the promise of eternal life for all who believe becomes an increasingly relevant issue. When your life (or the life of a loved one) is on the line, you don’t want messages about surviving mid-life crisis or how to get along with your boss. Those other issues fade into insignificance when we ask the question, “For what does it profit a man to gain the whole world and forfeit his soul?” (Mark 8:36). There is no more relevant issue than our eternal status – and that is what Easter is about, the conquest of the grave, the risen Lord sharing his victory with us.
Easter, originally a pagan spring celebration, was replaced by “Resurrection Sunday” (the name Easter is given in some languages) and connected to the Jewish Feast of Firstfruits (an event that happened on the Sunday after Passover).
But all of us are not alike. For many, Easter is a family event, not a religious one (or not primarily religious). This year, we had to bypass the secular traditions we associate with the holiday: no folks donned in Easter bunny costumes and no community egg hunts. Most of us could not enjoy large makeshift tables crowded by family members drooling over a giant glazed ham. Although some will enjoy Easter dinner with members from their household (especially young families with several children), the dinner table will not be teeming as usual.
In short, this is an Easter unlike other Easters. How do you make the most of it?
Many who identify as Christians will enjoy participating in e-church. Many churches – perhaps most –are offering an online service. As of this writing, I have led an online service for four Sundays, and today should be my fifth.
I jest that “they didn’t train me for this at Moody,” but I admit that I am enjoying the experience. I feel like I am talking to folks one on one, and our members seem to enjoy this as well. Others expressed they loved “going to church” in their pajamas. Nonetheless, we long for the time when we can be back together – in person. Like everyone else, we must adjust.
Some families will have a video conference, perhaps this afternoon after dinner. A few families might even eat their meals in front of laptop cameras. For others, the telephone will be their vital link to their loved ones. Despite restrictions, many parents will be able to come up with Easter baskets for their children to find and enjoy.
This is not the only time folks celebrated Easter “in exile.” Many Christians in lands where Christianity is persecuted celebrate the holiday in stealth, year after year. In centuries past, Easter fell during the midst of plague, war, flood, or famine.
Even locally, I am sure that Easter was quite different for those who suffered loss during the devastating Palm Sunday tornadoes more than 50 years ago.
Viruses, plagues, disasters, and hard times come and go. The hope of Easter, however, rises above them all; it is not connected to temporal circumstances, but grounded to an event that Christians believe happened in real time, real space, real history: the resurrection.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.