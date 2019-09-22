The media is bubbling over with talk of global warming and a possible recession. I wonder if some media higher-ups want both of these things?
Let’s discuss warming for a moment.
I am not among those who believe global warming is a hoax (although I do allow for unforeseen reversals). You can’t help but notice how our weather has changed, even in Kokomo. It seems like every spring is now a very wet spring, and every summer a very dry one. At least, that’s my take.
Yet I am among those who believe human attempts to limit carbon emissions can only slow warming down. I have long opined it would be wiser to focus upon building and prepping with global warming in mind.
That does not mean I am against controlling pollution; in my opinion, pollution is bad for our future. Lessening pollution at various levels should be an ongoing pursuit, but a calm and reasonable one.
Sometimes it is not what you do, but why you are doing it. If my wife and I won a contest to a fancy resort and they presented her with flowers, it would be because we won the contest. When I bring her flowers, it is because I want her to know that I love her. Same flowers (OK, mine are probably cheaper), but a different reason.
When people do things in a frenzy because others have wound them up (or activists or politicians have manipulated them), they are more prone to mindlessly follow the herd.
A few decades ago, the cry went out to “save the trees.” Instead of paper bags or waxed cardboard cartons, we switched to the tree-saving plastic bags and plastic milk jugs. As a result of our propensity to jump on the bandwagon, we now have a serious plastic pollution problem, one that we are just beginning to address!
Enter the electric automobile. You may have noted that in other columns I have been enthusiastic about electric cars; there are some important downsides we must consider, however.
We can only generate so much electricity from wind or solar power; more electrical demand to recharge batteries means we need more megawatts of electricity. We have seen that atomic power is no friend – especially after Chernobyl and the Japanese disaster. So where is the additional power to come from? Probably from power plants with a “carbon footprint.”
Another problem, according to autoweek.com, is, “Researchers are finding that battery production for electric cars ultimately produces more carbon dioxide – up to 74 percent more – than an efficient conventional car ...”
Other issues include the fact the rare metals used in battery production come from just five countries, and mining operations in those countries are environmentally nasty. Then what do you do with the spent lithium batteries? According to theguardian.com, “Investment bank Morgan Stanley in June said it forecast no recycling of lithium at all over the decade ahead, and that there risked being insufficient recycling infrastructure in place when the current wave of batteries die.” Will they end up at dumps in India, like many of our spent electronic components?
According to The Guardian, “Some wear-particles from brakes and tires are small enough to be inhaled, and the increase in wear-particles can outweigh the benefits of improvements in exhaust emissions.” Electric cars will still offer plenty of pollution.
Electric cars may not be an environmental cure-all, but they are probably the better environmental choice. Despite reservations, there is a crucial reason to head toward electric cars: the volatility and vulnerability of oil-producing nations.
According to United Press International, “Weekend drone strikes on Saudi Arabia’s oil infrastructure have effectively wiped out about 5 percent of the global daily production, sending oil prices skyrocketing to historic levels Monday.”
It is true America produces enough oil for its own consumption, but prices fluctuate depending upon what happens worldwide; we do not live in isolation. Although higher prices might benefit American corporations, a large spike in oil costs could revive the old sleeping giant of inflation. Who knows whether such attacks will escalate? These, in themselves, are great arguments for electric cars.
