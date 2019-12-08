Marylu and I were conversing about when we could set up our Christmas tree. We go through eras where most of our evenings and weekends are booked with activities involving one or both of us. I know many of you experience the same situation.
Although we are running a little late in stringing our lights outside, and although I have yet to write our Christmas letter and address our cards, we are not giving up. Just not as early as usual.
More than 90% of us celebrate Christmas. Yet because of competing options, have to be selective about what we say “yes” to and what we say “no” to. We cannot do all the Christmasy things we want to do, or perhaps used to do.
Many Christmas traditions have nearly disappeared, some because of busy schedules, some perhaps for other reasons. For example, kissing someone under the mistletoe was quite popular in my parents’ generation. It has all but disappeared – and, frankly, I think it is a good tradition to lose.
If you haven’t noticed, the younger generations are less likely to send Christmas cards. The traditional advantage of card writing is that we stay in touch with old friends and relatives, some of whom we may not have seen for decades. Social media, however, has filled much of this gap. Still, there is something special about sending and reading cards, in my opinion.
Giving and receiving fruitcake is another dying practice. Once a mainstay, fruitcake is now a rare gift (although I take my life in my hands by saying it, I will: I like fruitcake!). You don’t see as many of those little summer sausages much anymore, either.
I love traditional Christmas music – for a while. On Dec. 26, I will admit, I am done until next year. But before then, I love ‘em. The songs that have survived the decades – the songs carolers can sing – that, to me, is the sound of Christmas. Contemporary music has its place and time, but something in me cries out for tradition when Christmas comes around. I crave the Victorian.
Many of the classic Christmas carols are unknown to younger generations. The only survivor is probably, “Silent Night.” Many people no longer know some of the old standbys, like, “Hark the Herald Angels Sing,” “Joy to the World,” “O Come Let Us Adore Him,” or “The First Noel.” It is sad to see these great carols being lost, except to those of us involved in churches that still sing them.
Fortunately, there is much that has survived of Christmas tradition, and we have created some new ones. In Kokomo, for example, “We Care Park” is among the nation’s top 10 Christmas light sites. That is something to be proud of. Church programs, concerts, driving through Highland Park – and a host of other local activities (like the Sieberling) can help us get into the Christmas spirit.
Most of us will gather around the decorated Christmas tree and exchange gifts. We will probably donate to ringers for the Salvation Army; perhaps we have packed “Operation Christmas Child” boxes (or done something else to benefit the less fortunate). Many of us will enjoy a Christmas meal with family, and some of us will celebrate several “Christmases” with different family members at different time. And almost all of us will open the flood gates to a variety of pastries and sweets. We might even listen to “The Nutcracker”.
Many of us will enjoy seeing our children or grandchildren “light up” as they open their gifts.
Others, however, will grieve their first or another Christmas without a loved one. As difficult as it seems, it is an important step to help us face the reality of our losses. Sadly, this too is a long-standing Christmas tradition.
We cannot add new traditions without eliminating old ones. For those of us who embrace the Christian faith, our constancy in light of changing traditions is this: “Today ... is born for you a Savior, who is Christ, the Lord” (Luke 2:11). For others, memories of the past serve as an anchor.
Let’s enter the season with joy, enjoying the traditions that make our celebration more meaningful.
