Sometimes I wonder whether I have grown up. When I was a child, I loved the Rocky and Bullwinkle cartoon show. Recently, Amazon Prime produced a new series of Rocky and Bullwinkle cartoons – yep, one of my favorite shows again!
Growing up isn’t what it used to be. When I was a lad, society was pretty much prescribed. A man was expected to graduate high school (ideally) and enroll in college, learn a trade, or take a job. A few years later he would marry. Over the next few years he would probably become a dad and buy a house. Women typically stopped working when they became mothers and devoted themselves to rearing children and caring for their husbands.
While some people found such a paradigm confining and narrow, we should recognize that others found freedom in knowing what was expected, what was normal, and what happiness looked like.
We tossed out our old script (or any script) years ago. This newly created void is the background for our “failure to launch” epidemic, in my view.
“Failing to launch” is a relatively new term for what once was a rare – but now a common – state. At the same time, we must first ask whether failing to launch is always a bad thing.
Take the woman who rose to stardom after performing on “Britain’s Got Talent,” Susan Boyle. According to Wikipedia: “Boyle still lives in the family home ... Her father died in the 1990s, and her siblings had left home. Boyle has never married, and she dedicated herself to caring for her aging mother until her death in 2007 at the age of 91.”
I have known people who have done something similar out of love and respect for a parent. It is pretty hard to condemn that. Statistically, however, should such instances be numbered with those who “failed to launch”? Maybe not.
In sharp contrast, we hear parents who are disappointed in their child(ren); some just want to sit around all day and play video games (usually sons) without seeking employment. Others work, but do not contribute “room and board” and may do little to pull their weight when it comes to chores.
If a man or a woman works and pays room and board and helps with chores, why shouldn’t they live at home until a special job or mate comes their way? It’s probably cheaper and, if they get along with their parents, why not? Such situations might statistically come under “failure to launch,” but it is not the same as its more aimless cousin.
I remember speaking to a career counselor once about the millennial generation. He made the comment that past generations generally could not wait to gain their freedom and launch out into the world to assert their own direction. But this generation, he commented, were very content to stay at home. Part of that contentment, I believe, might be because failure to launch is no longer embarrassing; it has gone mainstream.
According a recent article from the BBC, contrasting Swedish young people to American (and similarly British) young people, cultural expectations are probably the driving force behind when adults leave home:
“In the U.S., more young people are living with their parents than at any time since 1940, according to a recent Pew Research Center analysis of census data. A 2019 study by British think tank Civitas found that the proportion of 23-year-olds living with their parents in the UK had risen from 37% in 1998 to 49% a decade later.
“In Sweden it’s a different story. The most common age to leave home is between 18 and 19, compared to the EU average of 26, according to Eurostat figures. And a significant proportion of these young Swedes aren’t moving into cramped house shares or student dorms. They are living alone.”
We could argue that, in Swedish society, moving out on your own is prescribed. And it is precisely that lack of prescription that has created the “failure to launch” epidemic in most other Western nations, including the USA.
