It was good to have Emil and Elmer over for a visit. We kept our distance as we sat around the living room, coffee cups in hand.
“I just heard a new COVID joke,” I began. “It goes like this: Why did the chicken cross the road? Because the chicken behind it didn’t keep a proper social distance.”
“I’ve heard better. Don’t quit you day job, Ed,” Emil replied.
“Roger,” I nodded.
“Things is getting crazy,” Elmer commented. “Now they say that this here coronavirus is going to get worse than ever. What’s up with that?”
“Well, that’s nothing new; its old news,” Emil, his brother, replied. “From the beginning they said it would ease up during the summer and then probably get worse during the fall. I can’t understand why everyone is acting like this is an unforeseen surprise.”
“It was just a tad late,” I commented. “Things didn’t ease up until after July, but it has followed the pattern.”
Elmer jumped back into the conversation. “What I ain’t getting is why everyone acts like it’s just our country that is going bananas with the COVID.”
“That’s right,” Emil nodded. “I noticed that too. I heard a joke that kind of makes the point: If someone who speaks two languages is bilingual, and someone who speaks many languages is multilingual, then what do you call someone who speaks one language? An American.”
“I don’t get it,” Elmer complained.
“Well, most people around the world speak at least two languages, many speak three or four. But because we only speak one, it’s easy for us to forget there are other countries out there,” Emil explained.
“Ain’t nothing wrong with English,” Elmer muttered under his breath.
“I found an article that makes the point from the BBC. I’ll read it to you,” I said as I walked toward my desk to get it.
“Belgium...health minister...Frank Vandenbroucke said new cases were close to a ‘tsunami’ where authorities ‘no longer control what is happening’.
“New measures to try to halt the spread came into force on Monday. All bars and restaurants are closed for four weeks.
“Infection numbers are climbing throughout Europe, prompting new restrictions across the continent.
“Italy announced a raft of measures on Sunday after recording its highest daily infection rate, while nine major French cities have been placed under curfew.
“The Czech Republic – which has the highest infection rate on the continent – is considering a full national lockdown.
“And the Republic of Ireland is to move into the highest level of coronavirus restrictions from midnight on Wednesday for six weeks.”
“Wow, this is sad news,” Emil commented. “Besides the fact that most of us only speak one language, why do you think the media and so many people fail to look at the COVID as a worldwide problem, not just an American one?”
“Politics,” Elmer answered. “This is an election year. It don’t matter what’s happening everywhere else. It’s happening in countries that have been real strict, too.”
“I think you got something there,” I replied. “Same thing with the fall resurgence. Everyone acts like this is a new revelation. In some ways, it will be nice to have the election done so we can try to think sanely again and stop politicizing this virus. This is a pandemic, not a function of any political party.”
“This is serious stuff though,” commented Emil. “It sure will be a happy day when this thing is a memory.”
“I think we all feel that way – for a number of reasons,” I opined. “I think it’ll be about a year total, assuming these vaccines work.”
“Well, when they get that there vaccine ready,” Elmer interjected, “I’ll take a stab at it – if you get my point.”
“I think Elmer made a funny,” Emil quipped.
“He did at that,” I affirmed.
