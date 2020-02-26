I have lost many dear family members and friends over the years. In our church auditorium, we place small plaques with the names, year of birth and death of members who have been promoted to glory. In my more melancholy moments, I read through those plaques and recall some special memories.
This past year has been different, however, in that we lost two men who were friends – not close friends I saw often – but men who were loved by a large segment of the community.
One of those men was Jeff Stout. Jeff had to be one of the most respected and influential men in Howard County. His passing is a huge loss to many of us.
Jeff was a legend in his own time, famous for his compassion and generosity toward the grieving. For Jeff, being an undertaker was not just a profession or business; it was a calling and a ministry. He demonstrated his faith by his works.
Jeff and I started about the same time. His first funeral as funeral director was the last funeral conducted by my immediate predecessor, the Rev. Ken Miller, in the late spring of 1983. I came on the scene in December of that same year.
Ministers and funeral directors often have a special bond. We might ride together in the lead car to the cemetery, for example; this and other interactions give us a chance to get to know one another. I don’t think I have ever met an established funeral director in Kokomo that I didn’t like, but Jeff was unique because of his gentle smile and his many pursuits.
Jeff was involved in politics – but a servant more than a politician. He was a businessman par excellence, but he wanted to serve even in that capacity. Jeff chatted with me about how excited he and his wife were about a deal in the making (at the time) to acquire Cone Palace; a big part of his enthusiasm was about keeping a beloved community icon up and running.
Jeff left a great void behind; our community rightly mourns his home going.
A few months ago, I lost another friend by the name of Bill Tandy. Bill and I were united by at least two commonalities. First, we were both from the Chicago area. Second (and more importantly), we both loved the music of the 1920s and ‘30s.
Bill wore many hats – a car salesman, a radio personality, a “We Care” personality, and an exceptional vintage jazz musician who played his music and dances all over Kokomo, and cities far away. I never bought a car from him, and I didn’t listen to him on the radio, but I often heard him play.
When I first came to Kokomo, Bill played the behemoth organ at the Pipe Dream, a downtown restaurant with great music and mediocre pizza. Bill could play anything from his head. I later discovered that he did not read music – at least, not fluently.
Bill was a big Rudy Vallee fan, I was more a Jolson fan. We both loved Paul Whiteman. To many readers, these names do not ring a bell – but they were still big names in our worlds.
Not that our knowledge was equal. Bill was the authority, I was a novice. About three years ago, I began playing the concertina, a small squeeze-box-type instrument. Bill wanted to hear it, so we had him over for dinner. I showed him a book I played from that had 100 hits from the 1920s. I knew maybe a third of them. Bill knew 99 of them. The one he didn’t know, I did. Made me feel good!
But the reality is that Bill could play those 99, without music, just from his head. If he knew how the tune went, he could play it using his hands, feet, and pressing a few bulletins on his devices to create the sound of a full band.
I am grateful to have known both of these men and will miss them dearly; my prayers go out to their families and close friends.
