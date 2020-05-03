If you read my columns frequently, you know that I think Kokomo, Indiana, is a great place to live and raise a family (I suppose I should say, “rear a family,” but that doesn’t sound quite right to me).
Having relocated from the big city to Kokomo was – for me – a welcome step toward country life. Of course, coming from Chicago, even Indianapolis would have been a step toward the rural!
In the 36 years I have been here, I have not ceased to marvel at how important and connected our city is. On the one hand, what happens elsewhere makes its way to Kokomo and wherever people live. And so it is the COVID-19 virus was imported to Kokomo from China – and diffused to tiny communities whose names we have never heard.
On the other hand, it seems our city has a legacy of contributing disproportionately to our nation’s progress. Currently, respirators built in Kokomo might be delivered to cities throughout the nation (and to other nations as well). Some of those deliveries might be made through vehicles with transmissions built in Kokomo to boot.
President Trump complemented our community, calling Kokomo “a great place.” And it is, even in a state of quarantine.
Consider exercise. If you want to take a walk or bike ride, Kokomo has some interesting neighborhoods – and don’t forget those recently paved walking trails connecting to the “Walk of Excellence.” Many streets have bike lanes to accommodate both pedestrians and bike riders.
While walking down the block, you can say “hi” to neighbors you might have never met before. We have always been a sociable community (very easy to start a conversation), but are even more so now.
Kokomo’s churches generally offer e-services, a way to stay connected to your church family. To those of us involved in church life, this is invaluable.
You can do convenient online banking, and head over to one of the many restaurants offering carry-outs. We have some top-notch grocery stores. Although every item is not in stock, the stores tend to do a good job stocking the essentials like milk, eggs, and bread. Yes, even toilet paper is more readily available. For some folks, getting out to the store is an important social outlet! It is for me.
Most of the folks I know take the COVID-19 virus seriously, neither in a state of panic nor extreme. On the one hand, we are adjusting to reality; on the other, we are remaining calm and collected.
As the weather warms, we have lawns to care for, flowers to plant, weeds to preclude. It is a joy to walk past neighbors tending to these tasks.
What will be ahead over the next few weeks? We were about to head into a meat shortage before the president intervened and mandated that all meat processing plants remain operational. But had he not, I think that most of the folks in our community would have honored store limitations.
What products will be the next “fad” products? First it was toilet paper, then rice, pasta, beans and peanuts. It still seems impossible to buy spray disinfectant. While shopping at one grocery store, I found out they limited customers to one box of tissues. I asked myself, “Okay, what next?”
Through all of this, my observation is that our community is still characterized by friendliness and goodwill. Our overall attitude is, “we are all in the same boat.”
None of us knows where this COVID-19 thing is headed in the long term. We might be over the worst of it, or it might be as German Chancellor Angela Merkel puts it, “We’ll have to live with this virus for a long time… [this is]...not the end phase but still just the beginning.”
Ouch. I hope she is wrong. Either way, we must continue to exercise goodwill toward one another. We are in this together.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.