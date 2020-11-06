Sometimes my views are unique. I am like the lady wanting an assessment from her voice teacher who, staring at his piano, offers his comment: “Some people sing the white notes, some people sing the black notes, but you sing in the cracks.”
I believe that our world is indeed warming up, but I do not believe reducing emissions will fix it. We might be able to slow it down some, but that’s it. Nonetheless, I am for going green, because renewable energy is generally good for the environment. Global warming is not the only environmental concern.
Our country – and the world – is heading toward renewable energy. This move is mostly from the private sector. Governments might speed it up or slow it down a little, but the rise of renewable energy is inevitable.
The move toward green energy is a generally good thing, but it is not always black and white. For example, if we use more rechargeable equipment, the spent batteries have to be dumped somewhere. The metals and chemicals in our computers, cellphones, and batteries can be toxic to the environment. We protect our local environment by dropping them off at the Howard County Recycling District office, but much of that has to be dumped somewhere – perhaps in Asian nations. We save trees by using plastic bags, but plastics are one of our greatest environmental concerns (especially those pesky plastic water bottles littering our oceans). The trick is to weigh the pros and cons.
Even with our hesitations, the continued rise of green energy is inevitable. We are developing creative approaches that make it feasible. Let’s start with the power of wind. Windmills could become our most significant source of green energy.
When proposed windfarms in our area were nixed by community outcries, I understood the concern. People do not want beautiful rural landscapes marred by windmills, noise could be an issue, and the fallout in the bird population is alarming. Although blades with color stripes significantly help reduce bird casualties, the other objections still stand. These objections are not unique to Howard, Tipton, or Miami counties – they have been voiced around the world.
One solution is to locate windfarms at sea (where winds are strongest), beyond normal visibility from the shore. That’s exactly what they have done off the coast of Scotland. Floating buoyed platforms are kept from drifting away via cables connected to heavy anchors. This floating windfarm has withstood hurricane conditions without significant damage. According to the BBC:
“Scotland's largest offshore wind farm ...The Beatrice Offshore Wind Farm, located about eight miles off the coast of Wick in the far north, can generate enough energy to power 450,000 homes.
“The £2.65bn project, which involves 84 huge turbines, came fully online in May and achieved 588MW of electricity. It is Scotland's single largest source of renewable energy.”
Although expensive, the cost for these floating wind farms is coming down as engineers and construction personnel gain expertise. Since most of the world is covered by water, using our oceans for wind farms makes good sense.
Green energy is also a moneymaker. “Goldman Sachs says renewable-energy spending will surpass oil and gas for the first time ever in 2021 — and sees total investment spiking to $16 trillion over the next decade,” reported businessinsider.com.
Hydrogen fuel has been hailed for decades as an alternative to petroleum-based fuels. But the matter is complex because of hydrogen’s volatile nature. One large company is determined to make it work:
“The aerospace giant Airbus hopes to put a hydrogen-powered commercial airliner in the sky that will release zero carbon dioxide emissions in the atmosphere. But not until 2035,” reported insideclimatenews.org.
I personally think gasoline powered equipment will continue to be popular for decades to come, but will eventually phase out. The growth of renewable energy is inevitable. This will largely be driven by the private sector, not Uncle Sam.
