It was a mild, beautiful day in Kokomo, when I heard some rapping on my front door.
Both Emil and his brother, Elmer, were at the threshold.
“Come on in, guys,” I offered. I usually enjoy a visit from my fictional friends.
“Yep,” Elmer began, “Emil said I could bring a news article to talk about, just like he does. So I hope you don’t mind me barging in?”
“No, the more the merrier,” I responded. “As long as it is not the news everyone else is talking about. I get tired of all that bantering and rehashing.”
“I’ve got some off-the-beaten-path stuff, this one form avna.com,” Elmer offered. He began reading the article while I poured my buddies a cup of coffee.
“‘An estimated 4.7 million Americans will be bitten this year. Primary victims are children. As many as 800,000 people annually require medical treatment for dog bites. About 12 people each year die from dog attacks.
“‘According to the Insurance Information Institute, insurance companies paid $317.2 million for dog bite liability claims ...’”
“I know they have a leash law here in Kokomo,” Emil commented. “I wonder if people know about the law, or if they just don’t care about it. You see a lot of people walking their unleashed dogs.”
“Okay, I’ve got an article,” I chimed in. “This one is about suicide and police officers. I hated to see these stats, but I can understand why the problem exists. Mine is from the BBC.”
“‘A 2018 nationwide study found more law enforcement officers died by suicide than in the line of duty. Researchers say that police officers are at a higher risk of suicide than in any other profession due to a combination of the intense stress, pressure to conceal emotional distress and easy access to deadly weapons.
“‘In fact, 13 out of every 100,000 people die by suicide in the general population. But that number climbs to 17 out of 100,000 for police officers, according to the Ruderman Family Foundation.’
“So I did a little more research on suicide rates,” I continued, “and was surprised by what I read.
“The idea of taking your own life is an idea many of us have pondered in a dark moment, perhaps. Most people surface from their low times and are glad they are still here. Sadly, some people do not.
“According to a recent update from CNN, ‘Men who work in construction and extraction had the highest rates of suicide in the United States, according to a report published Thursday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For women, suicide rates were highest among those who work in arts, design, entertainment, sports and media.
“‘From 2000 to 2016, the suicide rate among the US working-age population – people 16 to 64 – increased 34%, the report says.’
“The article mentions that if someone is thinking of suicide, they should call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255,” I added.
“I have the grossest one of all,” Emil boasted. “Guys, did you know that some of the least likely places in your house are full of germs? Dr. Charles Gerba – nicknamed ‘Dr. Germ’ – was interviewed about this.” He read:
“‘There’s more E. coli in a kitchen sink than in a toilet after you flush it. The sink is a great place for E. coli to live and grow since it’s wet and moist. Bacteria feed on the food that people put down the drain and what’s left on dishes in the sink. That’s probably why dogs drink out of the toilet — because there’s less E. coli in it ...’
“According to the article from foodandwine.com,” Emil continued, “the germy places in your house are likely sponges and dishcloths, sinks, cutting boards, the bottom shelf of refrigerators, and kitchen countertops.”
“Who would have thunk?” I responded.
“Golly, this has been fun,” Elmer beamed. “We’ll have to do this again – soon.”
“Always lots of fun,” I replied.
“And the coffee is pretty good, too,” Emil added.
