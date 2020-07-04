Happy birthday, America! As Uncle Sam prepares to huff and puff and extinguish 244 candles on his red, white and blue cake, he looks a little haggard this year. It has been a rough one: the COVID-19 pandemic has shut down much of the economy, racial protests and riots are dotting the land, and America’s heroes are being stripped of their hero status as the focus becomes their flaws.
If you took America’s founding fathers and all her presidents, and forced them through the sieve of racial respect, how many would survive? If we added another filter, the “Me Too” screen, only some of the initial survivors would be intact. We haven’t even mentioned America’s greatest sin: the genocide of the Native Americans!
We always knew our leaders had flaws. Benjamin Franklin was famous for his carousing ways; he loved to pursue women much younger than he. George Washington owned slaves. Andrew Jackson (until FDR, the idol of the Democratic Party) was extremely cruel to the Native American population.
In the past, Americans turned a blind eye to the dark side of our heroes. Certainly balance is the best prescription. At the present, unfortunately, we have decided balance comes by leaping from one extreme to the opposite, rather than the solid middle. We have exchanged heroes who expended themselves on behalf of this nation for spoiled Hollywood stars, many of whom are not noted for their wisdom. Is this exchange of heroes doing our nation a service?
As historical revisionists pump vegetation killer into our nation’s roots, perhaps it is time to learn what business and leadership authorities have long said: You have to celebrate and build upon the strengths of others, not their weaknesses. It is completely appropriate to celebrate America and America’s great heroes, focusing upon their contributions, while, at the same time, acknowledging their flaws.
Enjoying patriotic music is one way we can celebrate, so let me talk about a few “musical patriots” who boldly declared their love for our nation, warts and all.
If you watch vintage movies, perhaps you have seen the 1942 movie, “Yankee Doodle Dandy” starring Jimmy Cagney (or the 1968 version, “George M”). George M. Cohan was well-known for his patriotic songs. Wikipedia explains: “... he wrote, composed, produced, and appeared in more than three dozen Broadway musicals. Cohan wrote more than ... 300 songs during his lifetime, including the standards ‘Over There’, ‘Give My Regards to Broadway’, ‘The Yankee Doodle Boy’ and ‘You’re a Grand Old Flag’... Known in the decade before World War I as ‘the man who owned Broadway’, he is considered the father of American musical comedy.”
The most well-known popular songwriter of all time, Irving Berlin, wrote another of America’s favorite songs, “God Bless America.” Berlin’s career is so significant, it needs its own column. You know many of his songs, whether you realize it or not (“White Christmas,” “Easter Parade,” and “Cheek to Cheek,” to name a very few). “God Bless America” was composed during World War I, but Berlin revised it as World War II loomed. It became Kate Smith’s signature song.
John Philip Sousa served as director the United States Marine Band before and then during World War I. Sousa, famous for his marches, composed what might be your favorite march, “Stars and Stripes Forever.” This composition, by the way, is the official march of the United States.
We cannot forget our national anthem, “The Star Spangled Banner” written by Francis Scott Key during the War of 1812. Many of us are also familiar with our (unofficial) national hymn, “God of Our Fathers.” This hymn was composed to celebrate our Constitution’s 100th anniversary by Daniel Roberts.
The latest addition to the list is Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the U.S.A.,” written in 1984. The attacks of September 11th revived the song’s popularity, and it has taken its place alongside the classics mentioned above.
Loving our country and taking pride in our heritage does not mean we ignore or fail to address our nation’s faults; integrity demands otherwise. Nonetheless, we must not throw out the baby with the bathwater. Happy birthday, America! God bless you!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.