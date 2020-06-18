Emil rang me on the phone.
“Hi, Ed,” he began. “Is this a good time to come by with some news articles?” he queried.
“Yep, as long as they are positive ones,” I replied. “We are overdosed on bad news these days.”
“I know. This is a good news exchange,” he affirmed.
We gathered in the backyard, first running into the kitchen and pouring our own cups of coffee.
“I found a real winner,” Emil began. “Whenever things are gloomy, there are often a few bright spots along the way. Catch this one from goodnewsnetwork.org: ‘A high school senior from Buffalo, NY was dismayed to see the damage caused by protests in his hometown. He didn’t waste a minute more on worrying, though, and instead began cleaning it up — starting at 2 AM and continuing for 10 straight hours.
“’… Antonio Gwynn Jr. didn’t give much thought to his positive actions. He just wanted to make sure that people would have no trouble commuting to work the next morning. After seeing the damage on the news, he simply decided to get out there and help on the spur of the moment.
“’When an organized cleanup crew arrived at Bailey Avenue the next morning to begin clearing away the damage, they were pleasantly surprised to see that Antonio had already done most of the work.
“’Word of what Antonio did spread fast …’”
“What happened?” I asked.
“Well, someone gave him a car, an insurance broker offered to give him a year’s free insurance, and they raised money for a scholarship to a college he had hoped to attend!”
“That is amazing,” I responded. “There are lots of fine young people today for sure.”
“Well, what do you have, Ed?”
“Mine is an indication that perhaps the COVID-19 pandemic is lessening here in the U.S.”
“Really?” Emil commented. “I thought it was still moving upward?”
“Actually, I don’t know what I am talking about,” I candidly admitted. “But this could be good news. Could with a capital ‘c.’”
“Okay, let me hear it,” Emil urged.
“This comes from a foxnews.com article billed as ‘The Numbers Are Out’ by Robert Gearty; it is about protesters in Minneapolis. It basically says that many of the protesters were tested to see if mingling as they did produced a rise in COVID. Preliminary results, however, showed that the protesters were less likely to have COVID than the public at large!”
“That is encouraging. Let’s hope things get better here in Howard County,” Emil commented.
“I came across several interesting lists and blogs about the good that has come from the COVID quarantine,” I added. “Want to hear them?”
“Run some by me, pal,” Emil encouraged.
“Okay, first, we have new respect for our medical personnel, including federal and state health officials. Second, we have been friendlier and more concerned about our neighbors. Third, we have enjoyed free programs online from musicians, artists and instructors. Fourth, we have appreciated the importance of socializing, and are mixing from a distance. Fifth, we are giving the environment a rest. Sixth, we have reaffirmed the importance of personal hygiene and concern for spreading harmful germs. Seventh, many people have learned to better appreciate their spouses and families. Some parents are interacting more deeply with their children. Eight, some folks are taking up hobbies – a practice recently demonstrated to cut depression by 30% (medicalexpress.com) – or developing other new interests. The more interests you have, the more of an interesting person you are. Ninth, some folks have learned the importance of saving money for a rainy day, while (10th) others have learned to appreciate the stress-relieving nature of walks, bike rides, or being surrounded by nature. Eleventh, others have realized how much better they feel when they have enough sleep.”
“The bad news, though,” Emil interjected, “Is living room quarantine gardening.”
“What’s that?” I asked.
“It’s when you plant yourself on the couch at the beginning of March and grow significantly.”
“Hmm,” I replied. “Yes, I guess I’ve done some of that.”
“I have too,” Emil confessed.
“How about another cup of coffee?” I changed subjects.
