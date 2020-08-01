We have experienced more than four months of COVID-19 oppression dominating our society, and many of us are getting sick and tired of it. Like Popeye the sailor, we are ready to mutter, “that’s all I can stanz, I can’t stanz no more! Where’s me spinach?”
We need to check ourselves. We need to remind ourselves that no political party voted for this disease to plague our nation and world. The virus does not care about your political affiliation. It equally affects liberals, moderates, conservatives, people on the extreme right and extreme left.
We must remember that the pandemic is not strictly an American problem. Nations with varying political parties – different from ours – are taking similar approaches. America is not the entire world, but the entire world is battling COVID-19 in ways much like we are.
Although not everyone agrees with the typical assessments provided by top authorities (and I respect those who have dissenting opinions), I personally find them hard to ignore. Consider this item from the BBC: “Covid-19 is easily the most severe global health emergency ever declared by the World Health Organization (WHO), its leader has said.
“Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said ... ‘Covid-19 has changed our world. It has brought people, communities and nations together, and driven them apart.’”
Besides being the worst pandemic in the history of the World Health Organization, other news items – items that do not garner enough attention in my opinion – suggest that COVID-19 has a long-term residual effect. We have heard of instances of some organ failure among recovering children, but a new study suggests this disease doesn’t always simply run its course and return surviving adults to their previous level of health.
A small but careful study involving 100 adults is shocking. According to a UPI article, “Seventy-eight percent of people diagnosed with COVID-19 showed evidence of heart damage caused by the disease weeks after they have recovered, according to a study published Monday by JAMA Cardiology.
“Of 100 participants in the study, 78 had evidence of heart damage on magnetic resonance imaging, or MRI, according to the researchers.
“None of the 100 patients included in the analysis had experienced heart symptoms related to the new coronavirus and ‘were mostly healthy ... prior to their illness,’ the researchers said.”
Dr. Valentina Puntmann (from University Hospital in Frankfurt, Germany), told UPI, “We found evidence of ongoing inflammation within the heart muscle, as well as of the heart’s lining in a considerable majority of patients.”
I have never wanted to get the coronavirus. Now I really don’t want to get it! It is insidious, with residual consequences noticed after the disease has run its course. This is a horse of a different color.
If we take the pandemic as a serious matter, we might be more sympathetic with attempts to curtail it.
Although the governor’s new mask mandate may seem oppressive, it is – at bare minimum – well intended. At maximum, it would make a significant difference in reducing the spread of this still-mysterious disease. Perhaps it will do something in-between – reduce the spread but not stop it.
Sometimes I will advise older folks who are becoming feeble to consider an assisted living facility. I do this because I fear what might happen to them if they continue to live in their current environments. If they stay in their home too long and try to do too much, they may end up with a broken hip (or some other serious injury) and then be forced to permanently reside in a nursing home. The assisted living facility can be a way to preclude or delay the nursing home.
The word “preclude” is an important word. If we cooperate by wearing masks, distancing, and hand washing, we might be able to preclude another lock down. We don’t want to find ourselves at home watching reruns on YouTube again!
So be creative. Do some artwork or needlework on your mask. Purchase one that is the most comfortable and best meets your needs. Some have a wire on top of the nose bridge to reduce steam in eyeglasses. They come in different sizes and styles. Make the best of it. Embrace the mask.
