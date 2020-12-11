I have often heard the complaint that things made in China do not last long. I sympathize with that sentiment, and can add some documentation from my experiences. The exception, however, is the coronavirus. When will that finally break down?
Many of us will remember Christmas 2020 as the COVID Christmas. It won’t be long until we see pictures of Santa Claus and his elves donning masks. COVID has created a memory, but who wants that kind of memory?
Right now, some families are weighing the risks against the benefits of a family Christmas gathering. Differing opinions about this matter, however, carry the risk of creating family rifts; we need to be cautious how we approach our differing viewpoints.
Many of us have perhaps a few family members who have thrown caution to the wind; they hug and have no concern about unknowingly passing the virus to family members. Others keep contact down to a minimum and pretty much hibernate in isolation. The issue in today’s column is not the virus, but how we handle our different opinions about it. Our approach could have long-term consequences pertaining to our family relations for years to come.
Family members need to respect and accommodate differing opinions within their families rather than trying to change opinions. There are many factors that can contribute toward these differences: Are some family members located near an area with a higher rate of infection than others? How vulnerable are they if they should contract the disease? What is their personality like (probably the biggest issue)? Are they prone toward caution or carelessness?
Let me digress for a moment. Families – especially extended ones – have often included dissenting members when it came to political viewpoints. They may have had their heated moments, but most choose to disagree agreeably, or (more often) to focus upon other matters. We have lost much of that ethic. The same “new intolerance” we project in the realm of politics can manifest itself when it comes to differences over celebrating the COVID Christmas. We are ready to roll up our sleeves at the drop of a hat, it seems.
We must return to a basic principle: We are the ones responsible to make decisions for matters that affect us. If we allow others to decide for us – and the decision proves a bad one – we are the ones that suffer, not them. Since the virus is usually passed innocently, someone who considers it wise to remain isolated is not accusing others of being malicious. COVID is often passed unknowingly and innocently. He or she is merely deciding on a matter that affects them.
Churches – especially smaller protestant churches – tend to be lay-driven. This means that laypeople with opinions can have a lot of influence – or create a lot of trouble. The early church congregations had these kinds of challenges, too. Paul the Apostle addressed some similar issues, mentioning some who seemed to be overly cautious or bound by unnecessary rules. He urged the others in the congregation who disagreed to be patient with such individuals and not pressure them to violate their consciences (I Corinthians 8:11-12).
Some people just look at life differently and arrive at different conclusions than we do. Rather than look down upon family members who intend to gather or who refrain from gathering, we need to be gracious, neither taking digs nor directing insult humor their way. We should not project contempt for the more cautious or mock them as cowardly; neither should we label the less cautious as foolish and careless. We simply have differing viewpoints, all of which have their arguments.
The more cautious and less cautious can perhaps visit via Skype or Zoom – or even the old-fashioned telephone. Meanwhile, the part of the family that is comfortable gathering can enjoy their Christmas lasagna – or whatever is on the menu.
On the positive side, this COVID Christmas can force us to ask ourselves, “What is Christmas really about?” Linus, in the vintage “Charlie Brown Christmas,” hit the nail on the head, in my opinion: It is about the birth of Jesus Christ – regardless of the coronavirus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.