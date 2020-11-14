My dad worked third shift and my mom typically packed his lunch before he left. One night, she asked him to take out a small bag of trash out as he left. He somehow threw out his lunch and brought the trash to work. Another time, my mom gave him the wrong bag. When he opened it to enjoy his lunch, he found raw mushrooms!
We all experience our light moments, but sometimes we have to manufacture them. With the rise of COVID in our community – and mixed feelings about the election (as there always are) – we could use a light column to dilute our stresses. Let’s ponder a few light uncertainties that really don’t matter much.
The first uncertainty is, “Should I discard my expired canned and packaged items?” When meat or meat products get too old, it is not a pretty picture. Cheese is a mold, so how can it get moldy? But it does.
How many times have we been constrained to discard leftovers that were cloaked in an uncharted area of our fridge?
When it comes to canned or packaged goods, however, the date on the can (package) should not drive us to panic; we can be quite relaxed. As Katie Jackson explains: “When it comes to canned foods — and a lot of foods in general — it turns out many consumers aren’t always sure how to decode those ‘best by’ or ‘sell by’ dates. These dates are not actually mandated by the Food and Drug Administration and, unless it’s on infant formula, the dates on packages are voluntarily provided by the manufacturers. Stores can even sell products that are weeks or months past their labeled dates.”
If a can is dented or damaged, however, it has the potential to go bad.
When I was younger, the idea of “expiration dates” on canned goods was unknown – and most of us lived. It is always wise to rotate stock and use up older products first. But if I have a can of beans that “expired” a year ago, that means the manufacturer suggests that I discard it and buy a new one. That’s what they want us to do. Personally, I can’t tell the difference – can you? If a can is more than two years past its expiration date – even though it would be edible for decades – I usually toss it.
Secondly, do we only use 10% of our brains? Experience leads me to believe that some people do use less than 10% of their brains. But experience can mislead us! According to bestlifeonline.com, “Many people believe that humans only use 10 percent of their brains; it’s even the plot line for the 2014 film ‘Lucy’... However, that’s nothing but a myth, neurologist Barry Gordon told Scientific American. He says that humans ‘use virtually every part of the brain’ and most of the brain is ‘active almost all the time.’”
So he says.
The third uncertainty is, “Do we really know who Chief Kokomo (or Ko-ko-mah)” was? According to Wikipedia (with information mostly gleaned from Gil Porter), some think Kokomo was a riotous Miami cast off by his own tribe, while others envision him as a respected Miami chief. The article provides perhaps the most credible thirdhand account: “In the early 1920s, a Kokomo resident named Harrison Stewart, who had come to Kokomo at the age of ten in 1846 and who had known David Foster … gave an interview for an article in a Kokomo newspaper … Stewart stated … that Kokomo had been a Miami chieftain of enormous size and immense physical strength who had lived just west of Muncie and who had ‘brought riches and happiness to the Miami tribe by gaining great grounds on which they could hunt.’
“... Stewart stated that, towards the end of his life, Kokomo had led hunting and fishing expeditions into the territory north of the Wildcat Creek, in the same area where the city of Kokomo was eventually established, and that he eventually died on one of these expeditions.”
Could be. Either way, have a light day!
