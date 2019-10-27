I ran into my imaginary cousin, Ferd, at the grocery store. Just so you know, Ferd is not the sharpest tool in the shed.
“Ed,” he began, “I have been seeing so many signs for Tyler Moore and Abbie Smith all over town. Seems like about the same number,” he began. “I’m not sure whom to vote for. Today I made up my mind – I’m voting third party.”
“Really?” I began, prepared for the worst. “Exactly whom do you intend to vote for?”
“That’s easy,” Ferd began. “I see his signs scattered here and there – he had them out way before the others. And what I like about him is that the people who have his signs have houses in good repair. Their bushes are trimmed, and even their driveways look beautiful. Those are the kind of people I respect most. Isn’t there a Bible verse about cleanliness being next to godliness?”
“No, sorry, there isn’t such a verse. But you have made me curious,” I interjected. “What is the name of this candidate, endorsed by these people who take good care of their homes?”
“It’s a different kind of name, I admit. His first name is Jansen. His last name is Sealing. And he has a really interesting middle name, ‘Asphalt.’ I figure with a middle name like that, he must be a solid guy.”
“Ferd,” I tried to break the news to him gently, “that is not the name of a candidate, but a business. You know, they put fresh blacktop sealer on driveways. That black gooey tar stuff.”
“No wonder those people all had clean-looking driveways!” Ferd thought aloud. “Now that you have burst my bubble, I am going to have to make a choice. Or I could stay home and not vote.”
“Well, Ferd, if you choose not to vote, that is your right. But I can tell you this: I won’t want to hear your complaints,” I confronted.
“Yeah, but sometimes I vote for someone and realize I made a mistake and still feel like I can’t complain,” Ferd replied.
“I wonder if that is why some people don’t vote?” I pondered aloud. “I see your point, Ferd. I wonder if some people don’t vote because they will feel responsible if the candidate disappoints them. Or maybe they are so negative and cynical that they wonder, ‘what’s the use?’”
“That’s not like you, Ed, to see my point,” Ferd quipped.
“Nuh uh,” I replied. “I agreed with you when you said Nixon was telling the truth about Watergate.”
“Yeah, but that was a long time ago,” Ferd conceded.
“Sometimes,” I offered, getting back on subject, “you have to take your best guess. You can never be sure that a candidate will do what he or she promises. Actually, they don’t even know if they can. Just think about all the intentions we have – some we actualize, some we don’t.”
“I know what you mean,” Ferd joined in. “A few years ago, you were going to take off twenty pounds.”
“If it was only twenty pounds that I needed to take off, it had to be a long time ago,” I defended.
“Yep, it were,” Ferd admitted.
“Okay, let me put it to you this way. It is our duty to vote,” I admonished. “If you can’t figure out whom to vote for, maybe you should ask a few friends whose judgment you trust. But get out there and vote.”
“Or I could ask your opinion,” Fred responded, revealingly innocent. “But you’re right, I should ask some people I trust instead.”
I let the insult slide. Ferd isn’t too bright, but at least you know what he is thinking. He continued:
“Ed, can you reach that bottle of sweet and sour red cabbage up on that shelf?”
“Be glad to, Ferd,” I obliged. “I had better check out.”
I could have spent more time at the store, but I decided it was in my best interest to move along.
