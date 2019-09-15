My dad was a heavy smoker. You could write your name on our living room walls. The doctor would scold me for smoking, and refused to believe my denials.
Like most boys, I wanted to be like my dad. So when I was 4, I asked my dad if I could smoke a cigarette. Whether one considers his response good parenting or not could be debated, but he said, “Yes, but you have to breathe in.”
So I took a puff of his cigarette. Smoke came out of my mouth, nose – it seemed like even my ears. I still remember how it felt, and I have never taken up a cigarette since!
If I were a youth today, however, I would have an option I did not have back then: vaping, the process of “smoking” an e-cigarette. I didn’t have to contend with this temptation; today’s youth are not as fortunate.
A recent article appeared on the front page of the Kokomo Tribune, headlined as, “Indiana family suing Juul.” The article explains:
“An Indiana family is suing Juul Labs Inc., accusing it of making electronic cigarettes that contain excessively high levels of nicotine without warning that they’re addictive.
“The McCullough family of Carmel filed the lawsuit Aug. 20 in U.S. District Court in Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Business Journal reported. The lawsuit alleges that Juul did not include nicotine warnings on its devices, pods and packaging.”
On the one hand, I do not think a written warning can generally overcome peer pressure to try vaping. On the other hand, it is a step in the right direction; it may make a difference in some instances.
“Vaping” e-cigarettes can be a legitimate option for smokers who don’t want to spread the damage of secondhand smoke (thank you). The average smoker takes 10 years off his life, while the long-term effects of e-cigarettes are still being studied. Although most authorities agree e-cigarettes are healthier than traditional cigarettes, some early studies suggest they can increase the risk of diabetes, negatively affect blood pressure, and develop brain patterns that nurture substance addictions, according to John Ross of Harvard University.
Studies show that many adult smokers who turn to vaping in an attempt to quit smoking do not quit smoking. Between the Law of Unintended Consequences and creative marketing, vaping might fix more problems than it solves.
According to vox.com, “Vaping has exploded in popularity in recent years — but not among the people it was intended for. Rather than adults trying to quit smoking, young people who’ve never picked up a cigarette are now vaping in record numbers.”
A couple of concerns I have are (1) What is actually in the “vapor”? and (2) How is it made more palatable to children? The vox.com article continues:
“According to a new Vital Signs report, published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2018, some 4.9 million high school and middle school students used tobacco in the last 30 days, an increase from 3.6 million in 2017. E-cigarettes were the most popular tobacco product among the children and adolescents.”
Another article on drugfree.org mentions, “... vaping devices can be used for anything from flavors like mango, mint or tutti frutti, to flavorings containing nicotine ...”
The aforementioned article from Harvard adds: “The nicotine in e-liquid may also be a household hazard. Many e-liquids have candy and fruit flavoring and packaging that makes them attractive to children. Cases of nicotine poisoning from e-liquid have skyrocketed, with accidental ingestions of e-liquid by kids rising by more than 1,000%.”
Most will concede vaping is a better option for smokers than traditional cigarettes. That is its strong suit. It is, however, just as addicting as smoking. Although it eliminates the tar found in traditional cigarettes, it typically has plenty of nicotine. Unfortunately, many folks vape and continue to smoke.
When the smoke clears, vaping is a double-edged sword, leaving a host of addicted young people in its wake.
