February may seem lackluster, but we celebrate Valentine’s Day, Presidents’ Day, and Groundhog Day! Can I possibly eke out a column about groundhogs? Maybe I could ask, “Why do we have groundhogs and Guinea pigs, but not ground pigs and Guinea hogs?” Or we could talk about continental groundhogs. When a French groundhog wakes up in early February, onlookers determine how long winter will last by whether he sees his château or not.
No, groundhogs won’t work. So today’s column will be about one of my favorite forms of entertainment: select TV-series mysteries. But what, exactly, do I mean?
When it comes to categorization, some lump mysteries, crime novels, and thrillers together. But they are not the same. David Corbett of writersdigest.com describes a true mystery: “A crime is committed — almost always a murder — and the action of the story is the solution of that crime: determining who did it and why, and obtaining some form of justice. The best mystery stories often explore man’s unique capacity for deceit — especially self-deceit — and demonstrate a humble respect for the limits of human understanding. This is usually considered the most cerebral (and least violent) of the suspense genres.”
Crime stories are different. I have long argued that the vintage TV series “Columbo” is not a mystery, but a crime drama. When you know at the start “who done it,” there is no mystery. A crime drama is about the process – and possibly dangers – of apprehending the perpetrator.
Corbett explains the thriller: “Where mystery stories represent the most cerebral of the three major suspense genres, and crime stories the most dramatic, thrillers are typically the most emotional, focusing on the fear, doubt and dread of the hero … the thriller also shares a literary lineage with the epic and myth. Monsters, terror and peril prevail.” Think of Alfred Hitchcock’s films – or TV show.
I especially appreciate mysteries in the style of Agatha Christie or Ellery Queen – the viewer has the clues and can possibly solve the murder before the detective does – if he or she is perceptive enough. Not all mysteries, unfortunately, offer this frill. Mysteries may or may not include “comic relief.” I personally dislike dark mysteries; for me, lighter is better.
True mysteries are not all of the same ilk, and can be subdivided as follows: Detective, Cozy, Medical, and Legal/Courtroom stories.
Detective stories include familiar names, like Sherlock Holmes, Charlie Chan, Hercule Poirot, or Ellery Queen. The detective is either employed as a detective – or has a good reason to be involved in solving mysteries. Ellery Queen’s father, for example, is employed as detective inspector by the New York Police Department, and dad calls his son in for help.
Even this category can be subdivided into “hard-boiled detectives” who take a blow to chin each week (like Philip Marlowe) and gentler, more cerebral investigators (like Hercule Poirot).
One of my favorite contemporary shows in this category is “Death in Paradise,” a show jointly produced by the British and French broadcasters. I especially enjoy eccentric genius-detectives who trip over their own feet!
Cozy mysteries take place in an environment not normally associated with violence. Wikipedia explains that, “the detective is an amateur sleuth, and the crime and detection take place in a small, socially intimate community.” Think Jessica Fletcher (“Murder She Wrote”) or Miss Marple. I have often thought that Cabot Cove must be the murder capital of America. “Rosemary and Thyme” is one of my favorite contemporary shows in this genre.
Another subcategory centers around the medical profession, where a coroner (like “Quincy”) or “plain” doctor (like Dick Van Dyke in “Diagnosis Murder”) comes up with the solution via their expertise, observation and instinct.
Perry Mason has to be one of the greatest mystery series of all time, the rubric for a legal/courtroom mystery. “Matlock” is a newer example of this subgenre.
Everyone is different, but I find that the right mysteries stimulate my mind, please my conscience (justice is had), and leave me refreshed. If you enjoy mysteries, you might make February your “mystery month.”
