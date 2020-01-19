Most of us struggle with addictions. Some of us might even be addicted to moderation (that’s a joke, son).
People are addicted to all sorts of things: watching the news, music, sex, movies, drugs, sports, obsessive eating, cleaning house, or washing hands. It is easy to put a positive spin on our obsessions: “I have a passion for cleanliness!”
The type of addiction, its intensity, and its consequences often distinguish a relatively harmless addiction from a more serious one. Some addictions do little harm; others affect entire families and communities.
Sadly, new addictions do not usually displace old ones, but are spliced atop existing addictions. Alcohol addiction is an old problem, but more of one than ever. By focusing upon opioids and methamphetamine, we might forget the severe alcohol problem our society faces.
According to the Washington Examiner: “… the rate of deaths involving alcohol has risen more than 50% over the last two decades, from 16.9 deaths per 100,000 in 1999 to 25.5 deaths per 100,000 in 2017.
“While alcohol can factor into death in different ways, researchers identified liver disease and accidental overdose due to alcohol or drugs mixed with alcohol as the two leading causes of alcohol-related mortality. Together, these two outcomes account for roughly half of all deaths caused by alcohol annually.”
Alcoholism is particularly insidious, because most people drink alcohol in moderation. Yet many people simply cannot do so; they are best advised to avoid the stuff completely.
Since alcoholics are often pretty good at cloaking their problem, we often do not even suspect friends or relatives might be struggling. If you are struggling with this addiction, you need a support group and divine help; willpower and determination are rarely enough.
We have a host of new addictions to contend with in our day. The technology revolution, like buckshot, has spread its shrapnel. Top addictions in this category include the cellphone (texting), video addiction, social media addiction, and video game addiction, to name a few.
CNN Health comments on cellphone addiction and “nomophobia” which is “a 21st-century term for the fear of not being able to use your cellphone or other smart device. Cellphone addiction is on the rise, surveys show, and a new study released Thursday adds to a growing body of evidence that smartphone and internet addiction is harming our minds – literally.”
A few new addictions may not really be new, but they are gaining unofficial recognition. Two of these addictions often run together: orthorexia and exercise addiction.
While many of us struggle to eat healthy and get enough exercise, more and more Americans are obsessed with eating too healthy and engaging in too much exercise.
Let’s look at orthorexia. According to Eric Patterson of therecoveryvillage.com, orthorexia is all about the quality of food. If food doesn’t meet the addicted person’s standard, they won’t eat it – no matter how hungry they are. Again, this isn’t about people who have special dietary needs (no gluten or no sugar, for example), but is a matter of extremes. It is an obsession.
Exercise addiction involves a compulsive focus upon exercise and fixation with healthy activities. People spend large portions of their time exercising (or recuperating from their exercises). An important sign of addiction is believing you could stop – but not being able to actually do so.
I know what you are thinking: “Wow, it would be great to have just a touch of those addictions.” Like many addictions, both are virtuous within reason. But to the addict, moderation seems impossible.
Patterson adds: “The signs and symptoms of orthorexia and compulsive exercise often overlap with diagnoses like obsessive-compulsive disorder or anorexia. Both conditions focus on perfection and an attempt to achieve an impossible ideal. Whether it’s a number on a scale, a lower cholesterol level or a new personal best on the bench press, orthorexia and exercise addiction can cause people to obsess about the unobtainable without ever being satisfied.”
Life is a struggle for us all. But it helps if we can face our own issues as issues. That’s a start.
