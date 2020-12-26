At the start of a new year, it is natural to aspire that the future year will be an upgrade from its predecessor.
For some, 2020 was amazing. Some folks enjoyed marriage, parenthood, or a coveted career in 2020. Most of us will remember 2020 as the year truncated by COVID, a year of protests and intense political division.
What can we do to make 2021 better? The typical answer, “prioritize relationships and become more social” doesn’t work well amid the pandemic. So today I will offer two “off the beaten path” suggestions.
My first suggestion? Watch those medications! And I don’t mean just the addictive ones.
According to Zaria Gorvett of the BBC, a common drug family – like statins – can alter personality. After one man began taking them, “... his wife began to notice a sinister transformation. A previously reasonable man, he became explosively angry and – out of nowhere – developed a tendency for road rage. During one memorable episode, he warned his family to keep away, lest he put them in hospital.”
The article continues, “Even common medications can have bad effects. From … acetaminophen [Tylenol] … to antihistamines, statins, asthma medications and antidepressants, there’s emerging evidence that they can make us impulsive, angry, or restless, diminish our empathy for strangers, and even manipulate fundamental aspects of our personalities, such as how neurotic we are.”
The potential relational effect of acetaminophen (Tylenol), based upon a recent study, is worth pondering: “The results revealed that paracetamol [acetaminophen] significantly reduces our ability to feel positive empathy – a result with implications for how the drug is shaping the social relationships of millions of people every day.”
Does that mean we should throw out all our medicines? No. Most people do not display noteworthy side effects. But we (and our loved ones) should be on the alert. If you or a loved one observes side-effects, talk to your doctor.
Obviously we should avoid taking medicines unless we need them. And perhaps we need to remind ourselves that every medicine – even something as mild as Tylenol – has its risks. Natural supplements are not without their risks, either.
Another suggestion for a better 2021 is this: listen to the type of music that will help you become the person you want to be. Music does not determine who you are, but it moves you in its direction, at least a little. This applies to the music itself, and also applies to lyrics.
From what I have read, most of music’s impact on us is common sense. Happy music will tend to make us happy, easy listening music will tend to relax us, hard-driving music could wind us up, and hateful music could agitate us and leave us frustrated.
According to the American Psychological Association, “Violent song lyrics increase negative emotions and thoughts that can lead to aggression, according to a study published in the May issue of the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology (Vol. 84, No. 5).”
An article titled, “Background Music Influences Buying Behavior” observes, “Surprisingly, the choice of background music can even influence which items you buy. One test, carried out by psychologists at the University of Leicester in 1999, involved changing the background music near a display of German and French wines in a supermarket.
“The German wine sold twice as fast if stereotypically German music was playing. However, when French accordion music was being piped out, the French wine was five times more popular than the German.”
A new study about lullabies and infants is documented by the Good News Network, “Virtually all new parents quickly discover that a lullaby will in fact help an infant unwind, but they might be surprised to learn that babies aren’t fussy about the language.
“Researchers at Harvard’s Music Lab have determined that American infants relaxed when played lullabies that were unfamiliar and in a foreign language.”
The study summarizes, “Generally, the infants experienced a decrease in heart rate and pupil dilation, and attenuated electrodermal activity in response to the unfamiliar lullabies.”
I hope these two suggestions improve your 2021. Happy New Year!
