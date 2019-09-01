Happy Labor Day weekend! I hope you and yours are having a great time.
In today’s column, I will talk a little about Labor Day’s forgotten message, and perhaps why some of us have forsaken that message.
Jay Zagorski authored an article titled, “Have we forgotten the true meaning of Labor Day?” The short answer to that question is, “in many cases, yes.”
Our “day off” holidays have some sort of meaning; most Americans can probably tell you what President’s Day commemorates, for example. Although many of us might recognize Labor Day as a day to honor workers, this is a rather shallow explanation. Kind of like saying Christmas is about presents.
Zagorski explains: “Labor Day came about because workers felt they were spending too many hours and days on the job. In the 1830s, manufacturing workers were putting in 70-hour weeks on average. Sixty years later, in 1890, hours of work had dropped, although the average manufacturing worker still toiled in a factory 60 hours a week.
“These long working hours caused many union organizers to focus on winning a shorter eight-hour work day. They also focused on getting workers more days off, such as the Labor Day holiday, and reducing the workweek to just six days.”
Labor Day is more about the dignity of workers – and the fact that work is not the totality of their lives.
In an age of workaholics and materialism, the idea of life balance has lost its draw for some people. Others enjoy spending time with family, and remember there is more to life than making and spending money.
Not everyone gets that. Some people sabotage the potential for life balance by incurring unnecessary debt. Perhaps surprisingly, many prosperous people are examples of how not to spend. According to thecut.com, “... a new survey of 7,052 people by the financial-services site GoBankingRates, nearly half of people earning between $100,000 and $149,999 have under $1,000 in their savings accounts — with, quite gasp-worthy, 18 percent having nothing squirreled away.”
I have known of situations where couples with the lowest income in a family help their elderly parents while the big earners don’t have funds to do so. One relative used to have a tax business, and she shared the surprising news that often people with big incomes have less in savings than their more middle-classed counterparts. That was about 40 years ago – the problem is not new!
People who maintain their previous (more modest) form of living as their income increases are usually not stressed by debt. Instead of spending their increased income, they save much of it. Others increase their spending as their income grows, sometimes living within their credit limit rather than their means. This is called “lifestyle creep.” It is a stressful way to live, and sometimes contributes toward marital breakups (as well as the negative health and psychological problems stress brings).
Investopedia explains: “Lifestyle creep occurs when an individual’s standard of living improves as their discretionary income rises and former luxuries become new necessities ... A hallmark of lifestyle creep is a change in thinking and behavior that sees spending on nonessential items as a right rather than a choice. This can be seen in the spending decision attitude of ‘you deserve it,’ rather than thinking of the opportunities that saving money would provide.”
Our 3-year-old grandson uses the word “need” in a broad way. His mom is trying to teach him the difference between “need” and “want.” Some adults could learn that lesson. It is amazing how helpful a vocabulary adjustment can be. It makes for clearer thinking.
To compensate for overspending, many people seek to increase their income. When all is said and done, some folks end up with a poor life balance. Labor Day is an annual reminder that balance matters.
This weekend might not be a bad time to ponder our balance between time, energy and money. If you increase one, you decrease the others. That is something to think about.
