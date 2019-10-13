I was ready to be done with our hot, dry summer. Bring on the fall!
But is fall really fall, or is it autumn?
According to Merriam-Webster, both “fall” and “autumn” are correct terms for the season after summer. The British tend to use the word “autumn” more often, while Americans favor “fall.”
But which is the older term? Autumn came into the English language in the 1300s from the Latin. According to the above site: “Poets continued to be wowed by the changes autumn brought, and in time, the phrase ‘the fall of the leaves’ came to be associated with the season. This was shortened in the 1600s to fall.” Interesting.
For many of us, fall can be both a busy and fun time. Consider, for example, the things best done in the fall (apart from raking leaves).
With the end of scorching heat, this a great time of year to take care of grounds projects, like trimming trees. A lot of homeowners complete painting tasks now to escape summer’s blistering heat.
I wrap up my gas grill with a tarp for the winter. If you have window unit air conditioners, now is the time to remove them or cover them. If you do any annual insulating (like hanging storm windows or checking insulation), now is the time to tackle it, before it really gets cold.
I like to get my snow blower out of the toolshed (which is hard to access after a snow) and move it into the garage. After my last mowing, I either siphon out the gasoline from my lawnmower (and add it to my car’s gas tank) or let it run out. I think I shortened the life of my previous lawnmower because I failed to do this! Oops.
I have gutter guards on my gutters, but I still sweep them off with my extension brush broom.
This is a great time of year to check fire and carbon monoxide detectors. You want them working year-round, but they are especially crucial during heating season.
Fall is not all work and no play, however! You might want to outsmart a corn maze, visit an orchard, coat caramel apples, pick a pumpkin from a patch, hike leafy trails, or cruise in your car and behold the beautifully colorful leaves. Nothing like S’mores around a bonfire on a slightly chilly autumn night.
If you have some vacation time yet – and if your situation allows it – fall is a great time to rent an inexpensive family cabin at one of our state parks. During the summer, you can only rent these cabins for a week at a time. They are so popular they are usually booked a year in advance! But after summer, they can be rented a day at a time; although weekends can be busy, there are almost always some available during the week. You can bring and cook your own food and save a few bucks, too. Or you can splurge and stay at an inn; during the week, the state inns often offer a two-nights-for-the-price-of-one special.
Fall cooking projects are mouth-watering: pumpkin bread, pies, breads, winter squash soups, stews, chilis. Mmmm.
Some people like to make homemade Halloween costumes. A few years ago, our church held a Bible-oriented costume party; one boy’s parents cut holes in a sheet and put it over him: he came as the “holy ghost.” A bit of a stretch!
Last year, for a community contest, our daughter-in-law sewed a dinosaur costume for our grandson and a skunk costume for our infant granddaughter. I am biased, but they were cute!
Fall is also a great time to rediscover the “great indoors.” You might want to head over to one of our public library branches and revive the joy of reading. Nothing like a good mystery book in the fall, IMO. Sipping hot apple cider makes the read even better!
Craft fairs, social events, card and board games, reviving hobbies – the indoor activities we forget about in the summer pleasantly resurface in the fall!
Fall is a great time to enjoy both the changing outdoors and the equally amazing indoors!
