Originally our camp was scheduled to begin tomorrow, but had to cancel it. The overt reason is that the campgrounds sustained storm damage and thus not habitable. The covert reason is that the state rolled back its “Back on Track Indiana” program because of growing numbers of COVID cases (nationally).
I was chatting with a cousin in the Chicago area, and he was surprised that our restaurants are operational here in Kokomo. I tried to explain the difference between densely populated areas and not-so-densely populated areas. My explanation did not satisfy him; his silence suggested he thought we Hoosiers are being reckless.
I have been to local gatherings where people hugged and shook hands as though the entire quarantine was pointless.
Because of my personality, I tend to gravitate toward the middle. I am, by nature, moderately careful. So I don’t shake hands and I keep a social distance, but I only wear a mask when I go somewhere where social distancing is a challenge (like the grocery store).
Our personalities are big factors in determining how we view life and how we make life’s choices. This likely includes our responses to the coronavirus. We would like to think we are objective, and we certainly can be; facts and information can override our personality. But only if the facts are clear and indisputable.
As the COVID-19 pandemic meanders, we experience no shortage of confusion; contradictory information abounds. A lack of balanced reporting/editorializing does contribute toward the problem. A greater problem, however, is that some people simply do not understand that the public needs new information presented in the context of the whole. Often experts in a given field are weak when it comes to communication or understanding how the masses think.
I trust the experts when it comes to germs and the medical world, but which experts? I index my behavior to the guidance given by the state of Indiana. Although Dr. Fauci and/or the CDC sometimes take different approaches, I believe local authorities can best take into account what is happening here, which may differ from what is happening elsewhere.
Consider also that the United States is a big place. It would take several European nations to match our square miles. If the virus were spreading in Germany but declining in Switzerland, for example, you might feel secure in Switzerland. Yet the distance from Indiana to Florida is greater.
Our assessment must take into account more than distance. A more important question is, “What statistics matter most?” For example, we know that the number of COVID-19 cases is increasing in our country, especially in Southern and Western states. At the same time, the number of COVID-19 deaths is decreasing. A journalist may report (or emphasize) that the number of cases is growing, and thus the situation is worsening. Certainly the sky is falling. Another journalist – viewing the same statistics – might state that the COVID crisis is tapering off because we are seeing fewer people die.
So what is the criteria? How do we measure progress? Do we measure progress by the number of deaths, diagnoses or hospitalizations? In my book, I want to see people neither dying nor hospitalized. If many of us have an episode that is essentially like the flu – that’s unfortunate – but not enough to shut down a nation. The number of open hospital beds is what I look at.
A few weeks ago, the World Health Organization announced that a study showed asymptomatic people with COVID-19 only rarely transmitted the disease to others. Dr. Fauci took issue with the report the next day, and WHO retracted its statement. Why this discrepancy? WHO was talking about folks who contracted the virus but never had symptoms; Fauci was concerned about people who contracted the disease and showed no symptoms for two weeks, but then did. In those instances, the virus is highly contagious.
Let me conclude today’s column with a fractured philosophical quotation: “I am confused, therefore I am.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.