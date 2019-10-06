When our children were young, we would make a trip to the Wonder Bread Thrift Store and purchase expired bread. We would then head to Highland Park to feed the ducks. It was a wonderful family experience.
We later discovered, when authorities banned the practice, that this recreational feeding was harmful to the waterfowl. Voluminous bread messed up their diets. It made them fat, kept them from eating the nutritious food they needed, and probably gave them a case of constipation.
We respected the ban on bread, and we certainly don’t want to do anything that would endanger our state’s wildlife population.
Marylu and I enjoy our backyard bird feeders; the suet attracts woodpeckers, thistle seed attracts canaries, and our other seed mix attracts everything from wrens to chickadees. Seeds spilled on the ground attract cardinals, indigo buntings, cowbirds, catbirds and juncos.
We have even spotted a kestrel (a type of falcon) and a Baltimore oriole. We love seeing this bird diversity in our backyard.
The sad news, however, is that the bird population is on the decline. The Denver Post reports that, “The bird population in the United States and Canada was probably around 10.1 billion nearly half a century ago and has fallen 29% to about 7.2 billion birds, according to a study in Thursday’s Journal of Science ...”
According to theatlantic.com: “It’s hard to estimate exactly how many birds are dying due to habitat loss, or from other potential dangers such as pesticide use, the disappearance of insect prey, or climate change. Other threats are easier to quantify, and the biggest of these, by some margin, is domestic cats, which kill an estimated 2.4 billion birds every year. Window collisions claim 600 million bird lives a year, vehicles take out 214 million, power lines are responsible for killing 32 million, and the lights of industrial towers fatally distract about 6 million. Wind turbines are often cited as a problem for birds, and while they should be placed carefully to protect migratory species, their effect is comparatively small; for every bird killed by a wind turbine, thousands are killed by a cat.”
Of course, all kinds of cats kill birds. House cats and barn cats have a welcomed role in reducing rodent populations, and cats – along with dogs – are America’s favorite pets. But many of the worst offenders are not house cats – they are feral cats.
According to alleycat.org: “A stray cat is a domestic cat that has been abandoned or has ‘strayed’ from home and become lost. Stray [cats] were once pets and they can usually be successfully rescued and placed in homes ... A feral cat is a cat who has either never had any contact with humans or her contact with humans has diminished over time. She is fearful of people and survives on her own outdoors. A feral cat is not likely to ever become a lap cat or enjoy living indoors.”
The particular problem with cats, however, is that cats – no matter how full their tummies are – will continue to prey on the birds. Animal rights advocates and others concerned about the bird population may not agree on the solution to this challenge, and the debate is on. Some suggest simply euthanizing feral cats, others suggest neutering them and returning them to their wild environment. I have to admit that I lean toward the first approach.
One thing, however, seems obvious. None of us should contribute toward this problem. There are alternatives to making your pet some other person’s (or a community’s) problem. If you need to rid yourself of a pet, authorities suggest you not post your pet on Craigslist or other such forums; sadly, some sick individuals torture or abuse pets for their own amusement. Asking friends or acquaintances if they are interested in taking your pet might be a first step, and an animal shelter your last resort.
When you own a pet, you obligate yourself to take care of its basic needs and treat it humanely. Your responsibility extends to a time when, for some reason, you must dispose of your pet.
