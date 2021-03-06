According to the Kokomo Tribune, “One of Howard County’s main county government buildings is now named after one of the community’s most well-known and beloved figures.
“County commissioners Monday unanimously approved a resolution renaming the Howard County Government Center, located at 120 E. Mulberry St., as the Jeff Stout Government Center, effectively immediately.”
I knew Jeff Stout and held him in high esteem. I think the county commissioners made a good choice.
Our lives are graced by many people: some we know (like perhaps Jeff Stout), some we have only seen on the screen or read about.
Today’s column will celebrate the birthdays of several well-known individuals who were born on March 6. I have tried to include a variety of individuals; hopefully a name or two will bring a smile to your face.
We may as well begin with Michelangelo (1475-1564), but I admit that takes us back a way. To do this genius justice, we would need to examine photos of his paintings and sculptures. Still, we can discuss a centuries-old debate: who was the greater genius and who better defined the ideal Renaissance man, da Vinci or Michelangelo? I have been blessed to see Michelangelo’s best known works in Florence and Rome (including the Sistine Chapel), and as a teenager I saw da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa” in the Louvre in Paris. I also enjoyed the reproduction of da Vinci’s horse at Meijer Gardens (Grand Rapids, Michigan) and the sole da Vinci painting at the National Gallery in D.C. You can express your opinion on the Tribune website, underneath my column. It is a tough call, but I lean toward da Vinci.
As children, my sister and I always looked forward to watching an Abbott and Costello movie. Lou Costello was born on March 6th in 1906. Playing dumber in the team of Abbott and Costello, Costello was actually the brains of the outfit (as is typically the case). Most of us are familiar with the famous, “Who’s on First?” routine. One of the funniest posts I have ever seen on Facebook included a photo of Taiwanese baseball player, Chin-Lung Hu, who played for the Dodgers. The photo showed him in uniform, with his last name “Hu” on his jersey, standing on first base!
Ed McMahon was born on March 6th in 1923. Although McMahon had an extensive resume when it came to his television career, he is best known for his 30 year stint (1962-1992) as Johnny Carson’s sidekick on “The Tonight Show”. The show had quite a heritage, started by Steve Allen, then hosted by Jack Parr (who was famous for walking off the show in frustration). Carson had some big shoes to fill – both Parr and Allen were extremely popular. As a young child, I remember many adults trying to decide if they liked Carson as much as Parr. McMahon added extra zip to the show, beginning with the famous, “Heeeer’s Johnny.” He was very much part of the aura of the show.
Alan Greenspan was born on March 6, 1926. Greenspan served five terms as the chair of the Federal Reserve of the United States from 1987 to 2006. He served under presidents Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush. The economy was generally robust under his tenure, though some blamed him for the real estate crash that occurred later.
Baseball fans might remember Will Stargell, born on March 6th in 1940. Although I was a White Sox fan from childhood, I did go to a few Cub games over the years. In 1969, my uncle took me to see the Cubs play the Pittsburgh Pirates, and one of the players I saw was Stargell. Lots of famous players on both teams.
According to Wikipedia, Stargell “spent all of his 21 seasons in Major League Baseball ... with the Pittsburgh Pirates … during his career, he batted .282 with 2,232 hits, 1,194 runs, 423 doubles, 475 home runs, and 1,540 runs batted in, helping his team win six National League (NL) East division titles, two NL pennants, and two World Series championships (1971, 1979).”
Hope you enjoyed today’s column.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.