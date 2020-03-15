What lies at the bottom of the sea and twitches? A nervous wreck! In some ways, our world has been twitching. We have a nervous world on our hands.
The coronavirus has thrown a wrench into the world’s economic engine, and who knows where the sparks will fly and the cogs disengage? In addition, this is an election year, a time when candidates will defend themselves or point the finger of incompetence in handling the situation.
Whether things normalize or not before the elections, we are in for a nasty fight. How different things are today from the 1980 elections, when Ronald Reagan surprised Jimmy Carter by shaking his hand after a televised presidential debate. We have no goodwill left for our opponents.
You might notice that I rarely breach the subject of politics. While I believe our convictions should affect all of life – including politics and how we vote – I also agree with Ed Dobson and Cal Thomas: Religion and politics don’t really mix. Religion is about convictions. Politics is about compromise. My focus today is about how we handle and argue our politics.
Political polarization has grown to the extreme. Many Americans no longer maintain friendships with those who disagree with them politically. Lost in all of this is the true meaning of tolerance; we talk of tolerance, but by it we mean “approval of my viewpoint,” not “putting up with a viewpoint with which I disagree” or “disagreeing agreeable.” If we refuse to bow the knee, we risk being labeled intolerant and trashed – in some cases, fired!
As we approach heated political debates, I would first urge you to be a non-conformist and adopt an approach known as “attempted fairness.” It is probably impossible for any of us to be completely fair, and we are wise if we recognize this about ourselves.
As Rabbi Papa wrote in the Talmud (an ancient Jewish collection of rabbinic teaching), “A man should not act as judge either for one whom he loves or for one whom he hates; for no man can see the guilt of one whom he loves or the merit of one whom he hates.”
When it comes to politics, it doesn’t have to be a case of, “If I am for you, you can do no wrong. If I am against you, you can do no right.” We might not be able to be completely objective, but we can willfully attempt to be fairer (is that a word?) than we might otherwise be.
How about listing two significant things about your candidate of choice that you don’t like? And then how about just one significant thing about the opposing candidate that you do like or agree with? If you cannot do this, perhaps you either don’t understand the issues, your candidate, or are not truly being fair.
Second, avoid ad hominen attacks, attacking the man. It doesn’t matter how a candidate parts his hair, what accent he has, his clothes, or what figures of speech he runs into the ground.
Third, I would urge you to value reason above emotion, hype, group dynamics, or orchestrated manipulation. Advertisers and speechwriters make their living by their ability to manipulate crowds. Choose to not let it work for you. We all want to be part of a cause, and that is not a bad thing. But the causes with which we associate ourselves should be based upon a candidate’s positions and abilities, not how they (or their marketers) make us feel.
No, we probably should not be Mr. Spocks and use pure reason for our choices; there are factors other than reason that should be factored in (for example, we pick up information from body language and inflection that contribute to a sense of intuition). Still, better to be guided by our convictions and what seems reasonable to us than swept away by a gust of political wind.
