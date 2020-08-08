This joke says it all: “Can we uninstall 2020 and install it again? This version has a virus.”
Unfortunately, we cannot do a system restore. We are stuck with the current COVID situation; all we can do is make the best of it and act as reasonably as we can.
We know last year’s traditional school students – all the way from kindergarten through the advanced degree level – experienced a number of losses in their educational experience. Classroom time, lab time, counseling sessions, and a variety of learning opportunities were canceled. We have embarked upon a new school year, albeit still under the thumb of COVID-19.
Some parents have chosen the e-school option, others are homeschooling on their own. Many parents will choose to send their kids to in-person or hybrid school settings, and school officials are stretching and stressing to make things as safe as possible in this crazy COVID world of ours.
Parents can help reduce the odds of COVID issues in our schools by going over the rules with their youngsters, and impressing upon them the importance of taking these things seriously.
The rules can be found on the kokomoschools.com website. Some important ones include monitoring your child’s health (don’t send him to school if he/she has a temperature, for example), maintaining a social distance, washing hands, and wearing masks (for grades 3-12). They also need to cooperate with bus distancing rules.
In order to impress your children with the importance of these rules, it is important for you to be convinced about the dangers of COVID yourself.
As a pastor, I often frame things in biblical or theological terms. I believe in something called “deceitful heart syndrome” (I get the name from Jeremiah 17:9). The idea is that our own hearts (or minds) deceive us, often because of pride.
Today’s psychologists and sociologists embrace a similar set of concepts that essentially cover the same ground. When evaluating what you think about the situation (whatever you conclude), you might first ponder these tendencies we have.
The Dunning Kruger Effect is the concept that the less we know about something, the more of an expert we consider ourselves. We are unaware of our ignorance. Although we realize that we don’t know everything about a subject, we believe our common sense and instincts trump education, expertise and careful examination. It’s a shame the experts spent all those years in medical school when we have more sense that they do!
“Superiority bias” is simply thinking too highly of ourselves, over-rating who we are. We might, for example, think we are healthy or know a secret cure that will keep us from contracting the disease. Old people in nursing homes (and the word “old” means someone older than us – no matter how old we are) could be in danger, but we are resilient. And we could never be an unsuspecting carrier.
Denial simplifies life. We simply deny the danger and therefore can be at peace and need not expend the effort caution demands. It is exemplified in a verse from Proverbs, where the idea of denial is described as being “simple.” It reads, “The prudent sees danger and hides himself, but the simple go on and suffer for it.”
Another term is egocentric, in which we “ignore the needs of others” and only do what’s best for ourselves. We wear masks primarily to protect others; we might be unintentional carriers, so we want to reduce the spray of our coughs, sneezes and other germ-spreading events.
The Perfectionist Fallacy tells us that since people change their minds due to new information, and since there is always a dissenting minority opinion (no matter how small), we cannot depend on anyone’s information because there are so many contradictory opinions.
As your children or grandchildren dig into the school year, it is important for them to buy into the new rules. It helps if you buy into them yourselves. If you cannot, please do not undermine them. Our educators need your cooperation – they have plenty of challenges already. Stand by them.
