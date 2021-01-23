When I first came to Kokomo, a lot of people did not know what to make of me. I appreciated how patient most people were toward me.
Right now, America has undergone a change of leadership. In our area, most folks voted to reelect President Trump because they liked the former president as a leader, others because they preferred his more conservative agenda, while yet others because they considered him the lesser of evils. Other residents, on the other hand, were enthusiastic about President Biden’s persona, thought him the lesser of evils, or preferred his more liberal positions. For others, it was simply a matter of party.
Wherever you stand on this spectrum – and perhaps your viewpoint hasn’t been described – it is important for all of us to give the new president a chance. This should always be our attitude no matter which party wins. There will be plenty of time and ammunition for criticism later.
It is also important to remember that – while there are plenty of significant differences between candidates – much of what our presidents do would be the same no matter what their ideology. If a hurricane devastates a city, for example, the mechanism set in place via the executive branch will address issues – no matter who occupies the White House. As the old military saying goes, “One idiot in charge is better than a committee of geniuses.” And, whether we think highly of our current president, our past president, or neither of the above, I would argue that the saying generally holds true.
Besides giving a new president a chance, we need to respect the office. Sadly, it was only during the last days of President Trump’s term that he was referred to as “President Trump.” Before that, it was mostly “Trump.” You can tell the bias of a media group, I believe, by how they refer to the president. It should have been “President Trump.” And it should be “President Biden” (headlines excepted). Whether you like the president or not. Slightly disguised contempt is still contempt. Fighting ignorance with equal ignorance helps the standard drop.
Tom Morgan recalls an event from history, when Gen. MacArthur was in conflict with President Truman: “When Harry Truman was President he flew to a Pacific island to confer with his general, Douglas MacArthur. MacArthur thought of himself as a god. And he hated Truman. When the plane landed, stubborn Gen. MacArthur did not walk onto the tarmac to greet Truman. Truman was more stubborn. He remained on the plane until MacArthur came out.
“Truman later explained that he did not care if MacArthur did not respect Harry Truman. But as an officer in the U.S. Army he was ... going to show respect for the rank of Commander-in-Chief. He was going to show respect for the institution of the presidency.
“Truman loved to study history. History told him how important it is for such respect. And how dangerous it is when major figures show disrespect for a country’s institutions.”
The odds are that you very much disliked either President Biden or President Trump. That is your right. And it is right to have dreams for our nation, an agenda for our elected officials, and to use your rights as an American to write, speak, vote, campaign, and peacefully march.
But if we cannot respect the person in office, we should respect the office. And, sooner or later –whether with this president or the next – you will probably vehemently disagree with the person in office. Express yourself and your convictions with vigor, conviction, logic, and argument. You can disagree all you want with the person in the White House, but you must express your disagreement respectfully and peacefully.
Our elected officials are not just functionaries. They are human beings. They need to be respected as human and as the “powers that be.” We can call attention to their mistakes and flaws. But mockery, joking about taking their lives, and refusing to recognize their authority is bad news.
If you cannot respect the person in office, respect the office. That goes for this president, the last one, and the next one.
