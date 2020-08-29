Today’s column is my running commentary on some “off the beaten path” news that grabbed my attention. The first is local.
Although I don’t recall meeting Adam Gilbert, I applaud his excellent article headlined, “Mental health can deteriorate during the pandemic.” Gilbert wrote, “According to a Kaiser Family Foundation poll, almost half of Americans say the pandemic is harming their mental health. Additionally, a federal emergency hotline for people in emotional distress registered a more than 1,000% increase in April compared with the same time last year.”
I was not surprised to read that psychological and addiction issues have escalated during the pandemic, but this timely article helped me better grasp the severity of the situation. By the way, you can access it online at the Tribune website.
Moving on, alternative energy researchers have longed for a process that efficiently converts water into fuel. The problem has been that it takes too much energy to convert water into fuel; expending that energy makes the process counterproductive. That may be changing, thanks to a newly developed device.
Andrew Griffin of The Independent writes, “The standalone device can convert sunlight, carbon dioxide and water into clean energy, doing so wirelessly and without any outside electricity, the Cambridge researchers who built it say.
“They hope that it can be a step towards using artificial devices to mimic photosynthesis, converting sunlight into energy in the same way plants do.”
The article explains that the energy can be stored as liquid oxygen or converted into hydrogen.
I (and others) think that explosive liquids are not the best replacement for gasoline; they could, however, power electric plants and thus provide energy to charge cars – and replenish the electric grid. Might be a major breakthrough.
Can you get COVID from meat? This seems to be happening in New Zealand. According to Foxnews.com, “As for the virus outbreak in New Zealand, some of the infections were reported among workers at the Auckland Americold [meat packing] facility, and surface testing was reportedly underway last week. The authors of a recent study wrote:
“‘Our findings, coupled with the reports from China of SARS-CoV-2 being detected on imported frozen chicken and frozen shrimp packaging material, should alert food safety competent authorities and the food industry of a ‘new normal’ environment where this virus is posing a non-traditional food safety risk.’”
We need to watch this one and see where it goes. The study did suggest that catching COVID from meat is possible but unlikely.
Did you know windmills are a hazard to birds? Between 140,000 and 500,000 birds are killed annually by turbines, according to the Fish and Wildlife Service. But recent tests suggest painting just one windmill blade black could reduce bird fatalities by more than 70%! A July 26, 2020 article by Roel May concludes, “Applying contrast painting to the rotor blades ... significantly reduced the annual fatality rate (>70%) for a range of birds at the Smøla wind‐power plant. We recommend to ... implement the measure at new sites and monitor collision fatalities to verify whether similar results are obtained elsewhere....”
Painting one blade of a windmill black seems like a simple solution to a complex problem.
How do you feel about genetically modified mosquitoes? Some environmentalists and naturalists oppose the idea, but the state of Florida is going ahead anyway. Personally, I am not sure what to think about this. According to futurism.com, “Local authorities in the Florida Keys just approved a plan for biotech company Oxitec to release more than 750 million genetically modified mosquitoes over the next two years, CNN reports.
“The Environment Protection Agency approved the pilot project back in May after a years long approval process. The goal is to use mosquitoes that have had their genes altered so that female offspring die in the larval stage, meaning that populations could die off rapidly.”
On the one hand, I don’t like mosquitoes, so I find this plan appealing. Life without mosquitoes sounds good to me. On the other hand, I am apprehensive. The Law of Unintended Effect can be merciless!
Thanks for letting me share a few thoughts with you!
