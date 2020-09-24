In today’s column, I have a number of comments to share about both local and national news.
Let me begin on a sad note. I speak for all readers when I offer my sympathies to the families and friends who were devastated by the Glenndale Airport crash. According to the Kokomo Tribune, “On board at the time were passengers Liam Kelly, 17, and Reece Kelly, 15, brothers from Carmel; Cameron Wagler, 17, Greentown; and flight instructor Jerral Long, 63, Kokomo. The Kellys and Long were killed upon impact, police stated in the release, while Wagler was alert and conscious …”
We stand united with our prayers, thoughts and sympathies for the many people who were impacted by this awful tragedy.
Changing subjects and mood, we have something to celebrate when it comes to IUK. From the Kokomo Tribune: “Indiana University Kokomo is among the top regional campuses in the Midwest, according to the 2020 U.S. News and World Report Best Colleges Rankings.”
It has been amazing to see the quiet rise of IUK. The school is not just an esteemed community college, it has grown toward becoming a destination college. Student housing and athletic programs have been added to its preexisting academic excellence. IUK has been an asset to our community for decades – and is more significant to our community than ever. Congratulations to the IUK family!
Nationally, we have now surpassed over 200,000 COVID deaths. When Dr. Fauci announced back when that we could experience between 100,000 and 200,000 deaths, I was shocked. Along with the president, I hoped we would cap our casualties at 30,000. Our hope was in vain.
In contrast to Dr. Fauci, the CDC has been vacillating. According to a recent article from UPI, “U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials continued to modify the agency's guidelines on COVID-19 Monday, this time pulling down a days-old change suggesting that the virus can spread from person to person among those greater than 6 feet apart, particularly indoors.”
When the CDC says one thing and then another, it significantly harms our nation’s well-being. Reversals and retractions – when it comes to COVID prevention – tend to frustrate people. They get frustrated to the point where many conclude our experts are incompetent. As a result, growing numbers turn a deaf ear to their varying recommendations.
A few rules consistently applied are better than a wealth of ever-changing rules that are ignored. The CDC needs to follow the “kiss” approach: “keep it simple, stupid.”
Moving on, fake news is a big issue in our country and the world. “The Atlantic” recently included an article by Renee DiResta. The article talks about how op-ed pieces and other articles are sometimes published in influential journals written by fake authors who do not even exist. DiResta explains:
“... we found a sprawling web of nonexistent authors turning Russian-government talking points into thousands of opinion pieces and placing them in sympathetic Western publications, with crowds of fake people discussing the same themes on Twitter. Not all of these personas or stories were hits ... but in the strange world of online manipulation, popularity isn’t the only goal. If fake op-eds circulate widely and change American minds about Syria or the upcoming election, that’s a success. If a proliferation of fake comments convinces the public that a majority feels some particular way about a hot topic, that’s a success. But even merely creating cynicism or confusion — about what is real and who is saying what — is a form of success too.”
Yuval Noah Haran put it this way: “In the past, censorship worked by blocking the flow of information. In the twenty-first century, censorship works by flooding people with irrelevant information ... In ancient times having power meant having access to data. Today having power means knowing what to ignore.”
Americans are used to watching for biased news, but we are only now beginning to recognize the dangers of fake news. So reader, beware. Recognizing fake news – and being on the alert – is a new skill we had better learn to develop. We need to bring back the old saying, “You can’t believe everything you read.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.