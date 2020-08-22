Elmer and Emil rapped at the front door, eager for some promised fresh ground gourmet coffee.
We greeted one another. I quickly explained, “This is Ugandan coffee. From high on the mountain. I just started it a minute ago, so it is still brewing.”
Emil sat down on the couch, Elmer sat on the rocking chair, and I sat on a kitchen chair. We were careful to keep a distance so we didn’t have to don masks.
“Ed, you done turned me into a coffee gourmet snob,” Emil commented. “Before I just drunk whatever was on sale. Thought it was all the same.”
“I buy cheap stuff for the office,” I admitted. “But at home, I like things up at least a notch. And, on occasion, up about three notches. This is one of those occasions.”
Emil continued the conversation with a question. “So Marylu was able to go to work at school?”
“Yeah, here in Kokomo, things seem to be going pretty well. I am hopeful that they can keep the virus contained if it surfaces. Of course, I am hopeful it won’t surface. But you never know.”
Emil diverted the conversation sharply. “Hope you don’t mind a quick change of subject. I brought an interesting article, thought we could discuss it while we’re waiting on the coffee.”
“As long as it ain’t about riots in Portland, the post office voting fiasco, or the virus, I will be happy,” Elmer commented. “Heard more about that stuff than I care to.”
“We have our opinions, but there is more to life.” I tactfully neatened up the conversation.
“I’m with you guys,” Emil agreed. “We need to keep current, but we need a break from the constant intensity out there. Anyhow, this article is pretty light. Let me lay it on you.”
We nodded and Emil read a Fox News report: “’An overweight Chinese man found his big belly to be a lifesaver — after it got wedged in a well and stopped him falling down, according to officials.
“’The 28-year-old only identified as Liu got trapped in his family’s well after breaking through wood that had been used to cover it in his hometown of Fuliudian Village in Henan Province ... He remained that way as gobsmacked locals watched a team of at least five firefighters tie a strong rope around his waist to finally heave him out to safety — totally unharmed, they said.’”
We chuckled, and Emil continued, “I lied when I said it was light news. It was actually heavy. I thought of you, Ed, as I read this.”
“Thanks,” I sheepishly smirked, assuming I had been teased rather than insulted. “I can’t help it. I have TB. Twin bellies. Say,” I abruptly changed subjects, “what does ‘gobsmacked’ mean? Never heard that word before.”
“I forgot to look it up,” Emil confessed.
“I know what it means,” Elmer offered. “It means to be astonished.”
Emil and I stared at one another in disbelief. Elmer continued.
“I’ve taken up crossword puzzles lately. Done some hard ones.”
“That’s amazing,” I commented. “I’m gobsmacked.” Elmer grinned with pride.
“I happened to come across an interesting light article myself,” I added.
“We are ready,” Elmer replied, his gold tooth betraying his smile. I read:
“’The North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores … is soon to enter its sixth month of mandated closure because of the coronavirus — has come up with a pandemic project that can pass the time and help pay the bills.
“’They’ve drained a large waterfall at the facility and dredged up all the coins thrown in by wishful visitors ... About 100 gallons of coins were cleaned and sorted and will go toward the general care of the aquarium and animals …’”
“Now that’s a creative way to save up for a rainy day,” Emil commented. “Very creative thinking. And it might help remedy the coin shortage, too!”
“It’s better than whining,” Elmer agreed.
“Say, the coffee is done!” I interrupted. We galloped into the kitchen, our noses drawing us hypnotically to the fresh brew.
