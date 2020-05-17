The Tribune recently reported that a new experimental drug for treating COVID (remdesivir) will soon be tested at Memorial Hospital in Logansport. Our hopes and prayers are that these tests will prove fruitful. We can use some breakthroughs.
Americans are growing impatient, and that impatience carries with it the potential for rage. Some of the natives are becoming restless.
In a sense, this is the first time in over half a century (since World War II) in which we have experienced fear coupled with empty grocery shelves and powerful government restrictions. Yet in many ways, the current COVID-19 plague and quarantine is unprecedented.
Unlike World War II, America is not united about this issue. We seemed superficially united for a while, but now more voices cry out with impatient demands that restrictions be lifted. Others suggest the entire quarantine was absurd in the first place.
The uncertainties about COVID and the seeming reversals among the medical elite provide plenty of ammunition for those inclined to argue that the quarantine is a farce. We need more ventilators. Oops, maybe ventilators are really not such a good treatment for COVID. Let’s offer the ventilators overseas.
We need to remind ourselves that even our best minds are still in the process of learning. Unlike treating well-known “old standby” diseases, our experts are feeling their way and are adjusting as they go. Our best medical minds know much more than we laymen, and their opinions do count more than ours. But they are still learning and have yet to arrive. Sometimes they reverse themselves.
We hear suppressed reports that project the number of American casualties from the coronavirus will escalate 100% to 3,000 American deaths per day by July 1. Then we hear an opposite word that we are ready to reopen our nation and move on. We hear that we will not reach 100,000 deaths, and then we later hear perhaps only 100,000 deaths. As of this writing, we are over 80,000.
It is an unusual experience for us as a nation to have such little control over our lives. We are not used to be restricted here in the “land of the free.” Many of us are ready to throw caution to the wind because we have reached our personal patience limit.
We need to be careful, even though our patience is running low. We still do not know nearly enough. For example, we have yet to assess COVID’s consequences to survivors. Consider this recent news from UPI, “Children may be at reduced risk for serious illness from COVID-19, but researchers observed that nearly one in four young people developed multiple organ-system failure as a result of the disease, a study published Monday shows.”
In addition, the virus appears to be rebounding in South Korea. We hear suggestions that the virus will return with a vengeance in the fall.
Our approach for addressing COVID-19 with quarantine is not unique to our nation, if you think about it. The U.S. is simply following the pattern of other nations, like China, Italy, and the UK. Sweden has taken a more relaxed approach; time will tell whether the Swedes fare better, the same, or worse.
It is no fun being patient, especially for those who have lost their jobs or are living solitary lives in small apartments. We need to stick together and be patient a little longer, at least until we can finally get a grip on the behavior and consequences of COVID-19.
Our statewide restrictions have been lessened. Let’s hope we will be able to continue in that direction. Sometimes you just have to distract yourself, put your mind on other things, and wait it out. This is one of those times.
