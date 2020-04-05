Sometimes it seems we are surrounded by bad news. We read recently about a local grandmother who drowned her 4-year-old grandson. The extenuating circumstance was her depression. It broke our hearts to hear of this.
And then there is the nagging COVID-19 epidemic and what I call our “exile” at home. For some people the exile has altered their lives only slightly: They are following their normal work routines. Others are completely off of work, with many graduations and variations between.
How can we make the most of our current status? Some authorities suggest the secret to happiness is the ability to adjust to circumstances beyond our control. I would like to share a few observations that might help us adjust.
First, we need to recognize that we are different people in different environments. If you visit a large college campus, it is easy to feel intimidated and insignificant. You are adifferent person when attending your best friend’s birthday party than you are if you attend your bosses’ promotion party. Although we may deny our collection of different personas, each is part of who we are.
We have a certain persona at work, but when we are locked down, our “home” persona is all we have left. Work may be a more controlled, predictable environment. Ultimately, we must choose between developing ourselves at home or moping our way through the lowlands. Our choice.
Here is another observation: Most of us operate best within routines. Decades ago, when our children were young, I inhaled books to guide me as a dad. One book, “Homespun Discipline,” was particularly useful. The authors argued that the key to discipline was structure and routine.
I concluded the same applied to adults: We need routines and structure. I have known individuals who excelled in military life but floundered in civilian life; they needed a set structure. When our structure vanishes, we can tumble into depression. The better alternative is to develop new routines and structures, ones adapted to our current circumstance.
Nothing wrong with sleeping in – a little. But not until noon. We need to plan activities, projects, or goals for the next day – even if tentative. We need to go to bed with an idea of what we plan to do tomorrow.
Routines help tremendously. How about daily devotions (and taking time to develop your soul), walking/exercising, cleaning, organizing, sorting through papers and drawers, repairing, planning a garden map, painting, sewing projects, or reading through a challenging book?
I am blessed in that I can do much of my ministerial work from home with books, using the computer, and via telephone. Not everyone is so privileged; the greater challenge is for you who are not working at all.
Besides tackling projects and chores, we can use extra time to develop ourselves. This can include honing our current skills or developing new skills and interests.
I suggest you try searching online for some new ethnic recipes. Pick a country and a main ingredient, add the word “recipe” and do a search. Be careful, though. Once I came up with a recipe entitled, “Caterpillar Delight.” Nope, didn’t cook that one.
One of Emeril’s cookbooks was titled, “Every Day A Party.” If you like to cook and are willing to experiment, every day can be a party. If you can read, you can cook.
Pursue some new interests. Consider old time radio. Discover new styles of music. If you are high brow, discover jazz. If you are low brow, discover the classics. Read books online or download Kindle books. Learn different versions of solitaire (“Storehouse” is my favorite) and card games (rules to hundreds of games are free online). Work puzzles. Work on family genealogy. Start a collection. Search online for “list of hobbies” and find one that interests you.
Lastly, stay connected to others. Participate in e-church. Use the phone, Facebook, or other means to stay in contact with the people in your life – even old friends and relatives.
Our time at home can be an investment in ourselves or a sentence to be endured in front of the screen. Our choice.
