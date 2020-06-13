As we patiently await the consequences of what we read in the news (the pandemic, the protests, and the debate about trashing and re-establishing entire police forces), we need time to escape – to use our imagination and give our attention to things that are not, in themselves, problems. Our minds are amazing, and the more we use them, the better off we tend to be.
So today’s column is about a few fascinating subjects (at least fascinating to me) that require a bit of imagination. I hope they provide you with some mental and psychological reprieve during these troubling times.
The first is a big subject: the shape of the universe! According to an article, “What Is the Geometry of the Universe?” by Erica Klarreich and Lucy Reading-Ikkanda, many scientists believe the universe is either flat, spherical, or hyperbolic. The majority lean toward the flat view, but not in the ordinary sense of flat.
The article explains that if you took a piece of paper and taped it into a cylinder, and then bent it into a doughnut shape (which you really cannot do), that would best represent the flat shape of the universe. So, if you could look ahead through the entire universe, you would see the back of your head! Fascinating.
Let me have a little fun. If God created the universe in the shape of a doughnut, then perhaps we are genetically programmed to wait in line for fresh doughnuts at Dan’s? Now there’s a thought.
Back to mind-stretching. Do you remember that, not long ago, we heard about a movement within the scientific community that postulates time – as we conceive it – does not exist. According to this view, everything is happening at once; we are merely under the illusion that one event precedes another. Instead, they argue, time is like a book: we read it a page at a time, but the entire book exists as an entire and complete book outside of what we consider “time.”
I do not camp on either of these theories, but I do consider them intriguing possibilities. You have to admit, even pondering them stretches our minds and hones our imaginations!
Turning our gaze earthward, a BBC article recently documented an important advance: “A Chinese car battery-maker says it is ready to manufacture a product capable of powering a vehicle for 1.2 million miles … across the course of a 16-year lifespan.”
This company developed the battery in cooperation with Tesla, and most speculate that Tesla will eventually incorporate these batteries in future models. Since the battery is an electric car’s most expensive component, you don’t need to be Albert Einstein to realize that this is a major breakthrough. Up until now, the electric car’s biggest drawback has been the price; but a car that is good for at least 16 years (in theory) changes the long-term equation. You may have to fork out a wheelbarrow of money, but you get a bang for your buck in the long term.
If a million-mile battery is huge in the auto industry, the potential for Grissom Air Reserve Base to become a U.S. Space Command facility is huge for our community! According to the Kokomo Tribune, “Two U.S. representatives are asking that Grissom Air Reserve Base be considered as the new headquarters of the U.S. Space Command in a move that, if approved, could bring around 1,400 new jobs to the military installation …
“The Air Force is expected to choose a permanent site for Space Command in early 2021 that would become fully operational in six years. It is currently temporarily housed at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado.”
A couple of decades ago, Bunker Hill, Peru and Kokomo all benefited from Grissom AFB personnel. What a shot in the arm this would to our communities, helping the economy and real estate values. And don’t forget the additional benefit of helping repopulate our community organizations. We’ll see where this goes. But we can imagine.
I hope you have enjoyed this reprieve from the “in your face” news of the day and challenge to our imaginations.
