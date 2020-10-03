This has been quite a week for me. I have been fighting some kind of bug. My doctor instructed me to get a COVID test, which I did. Fortunately, the results were negative.
Reminds me of a joke. A fellow walks into a COVID testing site, and told the nurse, “I thought you took the test with nasal swabs?”
“We do,” the nurse replied.
The man replied, “But the sign outside the building said ‘COVID testing in the rear.’”
If you have recovered enough, I will move on. In my particular case the COVID results were negative, but the experience was positive. I simply went to the senior center (the location will be changing soon) and walked right in. They asked me a few questions, and then used a nasal swab in each nostril. Then, three days later, I received a text, called their “results number” with my cellphone, and a recorded message told me my results. All for free, what a deal.
Like a lot of people in decent health, I have only a moderate fear of getting COVID, but a much larger fear of spreading it. I did not want to become some sort of “super spreader.” I had interacted with many, many people that week. I thought of all the people who might have to isolate themselves for two weeks because of me. I was glad I wore my mask at a banquet (except at the table) and refused to shake hands or hug at another event.
We will call my unnamed virus the Vasicek Virus. When it hit me, it seemed mild at first. Just when I thought the virus was over, it headed south – straight to my lungs. And it got worse and worse. I am no youngster; I have been real sick plenty of times (especially before taking flu shots). If it was going around, I got it.
I have never hacked as hard or as frequently in all my years, at least as far as I could remember. If I had dentures or wore a toupee, they would have become precious memories, lost forever. It felt like what I imagined COVID-19 would feel like.
The Vasicek Virus probably morphed into a bacterial infection, so my doctor put me on a double antibiotic. By the time you read this, I should be over the worst of it. If not, then on different antibiotics.
Just because COVID-19 gets all the attention does not mean the other viruses have taken a sabbatical. The viruses didn’t hold a convention and decide to take the year off so that COVID-19 could reign. If anything, they are jealous and want their share of the limelight! This is especially true with the flu.
That’s why it is more important than ever to get a flu shot.
According to the CDC, flu shots do not make you sick: “No, flu vaccines cannot cause flu illness. Flu vaccines given with a needle (i.e., flu shots) are made with either inactivated (killed) viruses, or with only a single protein from the flu virus …”
Like wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID, flu shots are about reducing the odds of getting the flu. Nothing is guaranteed. If you think about it, every medication or procedure is about the odds. People have died from getting their teeth cleaned, but not many. The name of the game is improving the odds. No guarantees.
The CDC comments, “The protection provided by a flu vaccine varies from season to season and depends in part on the age and health status of the person getting the vaccine and the similarity or ‘match’ between the viruses in the vaccine and those in circulation.”
Flu shots are often free (check first) or very inexpensive and covered by most insurance plans. You may call you local pharmacy, clinic or physician and see if they offer shots – and then set up an appointment.
I don’t know if a flu shot would have helped reduce the nastiness of the Vasicek Virus. I had planned on getting my flu shot this week, so who knows what could have been? As for you, stay healthy!
