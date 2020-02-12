Sam was chatting with his friend, Ted. He asked Ted whether he had bought his wife anything for Valentine’s Day.
“Yes,” Ted rapidly replied, “I bought her a belt and a bag.”
“That sounds good,” Sam responded. “I hope she will like them.”
Ted grinned, “Me too. I am hoping now that the vacuum cleaner will work better.”
Some men, like Ted, do not seem to have a romantic bone in their bodies!
I am blessed to be a happily married man, and my wife and I enjoy each other’s company. Sometimes I feel guilty about that, because I know so many people who are not in our situation. For many people (married or single) Valentine’s Day can be a struggle. The ensuing disappointment is what I call the “Valentine’s Day Letdown Syndrome.”
It is no secret that more and more Americans are single or in less than ideal situations. Whether you were never married, divorced, widowed, separated by circumstances, or unhappily married, Valentine’s Day need not be a day to dread. Even happily married couples can experience a letdown if their expectations are too high.
Valentine’s Day is certainly not just about romance. According to enrepeneur.com:
“Valentine’s Day sales reached an all-time high of $19.7 billion in 2016. Yet, that’s because it’s become a holiday that both couples and singles celebrate. Many people are buying gifts and experiences for friends, co-workers and pets rather than that special someone.”
But why do some coupled people dislike Valentine’s Day? Dean Obeidallah of CNN comments: “My issue is not with being romantic or expressing your feelings to the person you love. My issue is being required to do so on February 14.”
Paul Brunson expresses seven reasons why he hates Valentine’s Day: “You get ‘penalized’ if you’re not in a relationship … You get ‘penalized’ if you’re in a relationship (pressured to make something extravagant happen) ... People make wild purchases they really can’t afford ... We all get price-gouged ... It prematurely forces people in or out of relationships ... Kids are indoctrinated too young ... Inappropriate focus on gifts ....”
Brunson has some good points, especially about how the holiday can force a premature relationship or even break up an existing one. For some, Feb. 14 is a deadline, forcing a decision.
So how do we bring order out of this chaos? Examining the religious origin of the holiday is not helpful to most folks in our culture (people do not generally care about origins). Totally ignoring the holiday, while a legitimate option, is not palatable to most folks either.
I offer some moderate suggestions. As far as couples go, they can agree to keep purchases moderate and celebrations simple. Inexpensive jewelry is still romantic, a card is nice, and a good dinner (at home or out) is always appropriate.
The secret to beat the Valentine’s Day blahs for singles can be captured in the admonition, “Make plans.” If you fail to plan, you plan to fail and could end up with the blues. Rather than trying to be spontaneous and figure out what to do the day of, plan something (anything) at least a couple of days in advance.
Many single women use the holiday to celebrate “Galantine’s Day.” Going to a movie and dinner with a group of other women can be a wonderful time. Both men and women can invite friends over to play card and board games, for example. Others might enjoy a craft night or watching a favorite movie. How about a potluck dinner at your house? Or meeting friends at the Y to work out together?
Others might choose a solitary walk in the mall, a visit to an elderly relative, or even babysitting someone’s children so they can go out. How about carry-outs from your favorite Chinese restaurant? Or, if you like to cook, cook up a storm. You might run to the library and look for a book you would like to read, and then start perusing it.
The Valentine’s Day Letdown Syndrome won’t get you if you don’t inflate your expectations, keep it simple, and plan ahead.
