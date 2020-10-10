Do you think young people today are just like we were when we were young? Think again.
Remember when boys played softball in vacant lots while girls jumped rope? How often do you see that nowadays?
Our communities have always included a few unmotivated men who refused to work and mooched off their parents or wives (without contributing toward domestic responsibilities). But not to the extent we see today. The phrase “fail to launch” is a relatively new phrase for a reason – it has only recently become a common problem.
Social changes are influencing the nature of the genders. And some of these differences are not in the best interests of our sons and daughters.
My favorite authority on this subject is Dr. Leonard Sax. I don’t always agree with the good doctor – my staunch biblical convictions sometimes lead me in different directions from his. But I respect his perceptive analysis of today’s social pressures; we converge in our views much more than we diverge. Besides, if you agree with everything you read, you may not be reading broadly enough!
Sax is both an M.D. and a psychologist; he has authored several books that have appeared on the New York Times best-selling list. I have recently read two of his newest books, “Boys Adrift,” and “Girls on the Edge” (2020 revision); this guy has keen insight.
Sax summarizes what is going on with today’s pre-teens and teenagers: “More and more boys are developing a great ability to enjoy themselves – to binge on video games, pornography, food, and sleep – but they often don’t have drive and motivation to succeed in the real world outside their bedroom. More and more of their sisters have that drive and motivation in abundance – but they don’t know how to relax, how to have fun and enjoy life. For some of these girls, each accomplishment is only a stepping-stone to the next goal. The treadmill never shuts off. The performance never ends.”
Boys often become addicted to video (computer) games, and this (along with ADHD medications) nurtures a lack of motivation. It is to the point where “many boys today seem to prefer playing video games to being with girls.” Sax writes, “I suspect that a boy born today with the DNA of General Patton would more likely become a video-game addict.”
Girls often become addicted to social media. Sadly, “The more time kids spend on social media, the more likely they are to become depressed. That’s true for both girls and boys, but it’s a much bigger effect for girls than for boys.” He writes, “My concern is the growing proportion of kids who are using social media to replace their life in the real world, spending hours a day photo-shopping their selfie for Instagram or perfecting a short video for TikTok.”
Addiction to these technologies is only part of the reason we see adult men “failing to launch,” and adult women becoming obsessive. It also explains why men are growing up slowly, and why women complain about a shortage of men – especially motivated, responsible men – to date.
Parents can make a big difference in this equation. Sax recommends we only allow our (teen) children to spend 30 minutes a day on social media. They can use their “mean” parents as the explanation of this to their friends (even though they may secretly appreciate the limitation). Parents help children resist peer pressure by serving as scapegoats. Parents should not allow their children to play video games where players are rewarded for killing police officers or civilians, and game play should be limited to 40 minutes a day on school nights, an hour on other days, Sax recommends.
It is a different world than it used to be. There are no guarantees when it comes to parenting. But parents who choose to be pro-active – rather than oblivious and passive – are increasing the odds their children will mature into responsible (motivated), balanced (not guilt-driven, workaholic) adults.
