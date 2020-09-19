Technology is a double-edged sword. It can enrich or impoverish our lives.
“You know, I have Google, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Skype accounts,” one worker said to another during a break.
“Man,” the other replied, “do you have a life?”
The first fellow answered, “No! Could you send me a link?”
Today I would like to put one of those double-edged swords – Facebook – in the spotlight.
My personal Facebook experience has been generally positive. I’ve had to unfriend a person or two over the years, but not often. My extended family does not get political on Facebook, and my friends are typically courteous and well-mannered. A few people send me links to videos (some of which are fake news), but I rarely follow those links. I don’t like videos. Sorry.
I know several people who have taken a sabbatical from Facebook lately because friends or relatives post vicious political attacks with rude insinuations about those who hold a differing viewpoint. Sometimes it gets downright hostile, vulgar and hateful.
Our new society is becoming increasingly rude and ill-mannered, in my opinion. We have traded Emily Post for the whipping post and no longer ostracize those who behave obnoxiously. We have become hardened to the F-word, and mockery is no longer considered an unfair attempt at persuasion. In a sense, these rude behaviors might be considered forms of bullying.
Like the student out of school for COVID, many of us have no class.
Part of the problem, according to Brett Christenson or medium.com is this: “The real world is a complex and ever-shifting collection of grays. But, on Facebook, people tend to discuss the world in starkly rendered black and white. Facebook users regularly post or share venomous memes and hate-filled rants that serve only to further divide an increasingly polarized world.”
He goes on to postulate that such rude communications rarely serve to change minds. When someone tries to bludgeon us on Facebook, most of us tend to entrench ourselves more deeply. People may think they are changing minds through their rude assertions, but bait is only good if fish bite at it.
Facebook is probably not the best forum for intelligent, reasoned and intense political discussion.
Facebook has a well-known mechanism for eliminating unsolicited political slams and slurs from your friends and families – it is called the “unfriending.” Unfortunately, unfriending people can further damage already strained relationships. It is a great insult to be “unfriended.” Facebook has a way to address this issue as well.
A simple method to remain “friends” with a person – but not to see their posts – is to go to that person’s timeline page by clicking on their name from your friend’s list or from a post they have made. When you load their page, you will find a little icon of a person near the top of their page, next to the telephone icon. Click on this icon and choose “unfollow” from the drop down menu. This will keep that person’s posts from appearing on your Facebook timeline. Maybe sometimes after the election – say around Thanksgiving – you can return the selection to “follow,” if you want. They will still be able to contact you through Facebook and comment on your posts.
The alternative is for them to learn manners and consideration for those with differing views. It is a lot faster – and probably more effective – to unfollow them!
Be sure not to contribute to this problem. Assert your opinions fairly and kindly. Don’t pass on stories without checking their authenticity first (snopes.com or truthorfiction.com are some sites to check to see if the news you are sending along is fake). It seems the more threatening a piece of (supposed) news, the more prone we are to blindly believe it.
Post, but don’t overdo it. Some people, I think, can feel like special agents with scads of people hanging on their every post. Probably not.
We are a divided nation; let’s be among those who know how to disagree agreeably, who seek to be fair, and who use reason – rather than bullying – in our attempts to persuade. And Facebook is probably not the best forum for persuasion.
