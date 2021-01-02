Congratulations. You have survived 2020! Unfortunately, surviving a difficult year does not mean living “happily ever after.” As a matter of fact, we begin this year with COVID still raging around us – and the concern that the British version of this Chinese virus might migrate this way. Travel broadens the mind, but I would prefer viruses had small minds!
The vaccines are out, and, over the next few months, the current pandemic will be cut down to size. For many, life will return to normal, and the world will resume its crazy race toward relentless change. Some of those changes will be for the better, some for the worse. And others, a matter of opinion.
So what are your aspirations for 2021? Almost every year, people resolve to lose weight and exercise. Some people make good on their resolutions – good habits start somewhere, and a new year is a convenient marker to help this happen. On the other hand, you see a lot of exercise bicycles for sale at garage sales come June.
A few years ago, I made a resolution I still keep: I resolved to watch more TV. To make this resolution come true, I got rid of cable and stated to watch select TV shows online (mostly YouTube). I now watch about 4 hours of TV a week, up from one hour. I don’t understand why no one congratulates me on this?
On a more positive note, our church is doing a “read through the Bible in a year” program. It is not just a “read” through, but can also be a “listen” through. We do this every so often, and I and Marylu will participate. Many Christians have never read through the entire Bible even once (sadly). Hard to say you believe a book you have never read, isn’t it? Go to edvasicek.com for reading plans, if you wish.
Maybe you want to add some variety to your life this year. Let me suggest some different kind of resolutions, some of which are habits while others are short-term commitments.
Every week when you go shopping, try a different cheese you never ate before, and then shop somewhere else to see if the varieties you missed. Marylu and I did this one year, but we could not make ourselves eat the Limburger cheese. Maybe you are more courageous than we are.
Are you a coffee drinker? How about trying each name brand? Get beyond Folgers and Maxwell House. Of course you may end up returning to them! If you don’t mind forking out a few extra dollars, you can get into the gourmet varieties, too. They are addicting. If you are a tea drinker, you might need to shop online. Unless, of course, you consider herbal teas truly tea.
Sunspot sells bulk herbs and spices of all kinds. How about making it your goal to find five new spices or herbs you can incorporate in your cooking? You can buy small amounts to try in your search. Use your sniffer. Before you know it, you might be featured on Food Network!
Grab the kids and visit all the parks in the area. Don’t wait for summer. Wait for a mild day and dress warmly. Do you know about Westdale Park (here in Kokomo)? You can expand to visit parks in nearby towns as well. Kids can rate each park.
Learn some new card games. I love a Russian game called Svoi Kozyra. It means everyone has their own trump suit (for 3 or 4 players). Or check out my invented game, Foxtrot. Go to pagat.com for rules to hundreds of card and domino games.
Here’s another resolution: when grocery shopping, choose a parking spot far away where you can almost always park in the same spot (or near it). This will help you get more exercise over the years, and you will know where your car is.
How about reconnecting with old friends? A phone call or an email could brighten someone’s day.
As we journey through 2021 with our resolutions, unique personalities and lives, I wish you God’s blessing and a Happy New Year!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.