Today I would like to add comment about a few news items. Let me begin near to home.
We have family near Rochester, Indiana, so we frequently drive U.S. 31 North. The stoplights are a danger – it is hard to judge how “stale” a green light might be. It sure would be nice to be able to travel up U.S. 31 all the way to Indiana 25 without stoplights. I sympathize with the desire INDOT has for eliminating those lights – but skeptical about their J-turn solution.
When we first moved to Kokomo in 1983, the speed limit on U.S. 31 was 55 mph. The current speed limit is 60 mph. Most people drive about 5 mph over the limit – but it is not unusual to see drivers exceeding 70 mph. At such speeds, stoplights are frightening. Don’t know about J-turns yet.
I wonder if Brad Bagwell, cited in a recent Tribune article, might be right: “J-turns work in some places, and can be a great fit for low-traffic, low-speed roads … But U.S. 31 is not that type of road.”
Nonetheless, if INDOT implements this plan, we might change our minds, given a little time. Or they might. I plan to withhold final judgment and let some time pass before I draw a firm conclusion.
Changing subjects, my wife and I very much enjoy our grandchildren. And, while we are blessed to see them often, we have noticed how much more difficult it is to be firm, now that we are older (I am the worse softie). According to a composite of 23 studies done in the U.S. and eight other countries, it seems that grandparents raising their grandchildren are producing more obese, inactive children. A UPI article states, “The study found that kids who were cared for by grandparents had nearly 30 percent higher odds for being overweight or obese.
“While Grandma and Grandpa may mean well, they can affect their grandchildren’s weight in various ways, including eating habits, physical activity and perceptions of what represents a healthy lifestyle, according to the researchers.”
Chores are a suspect area of neglect; the theory is that grandparents rarely assign chores, and thus the children they raise experience less exercise and discipline. Being too soft may not be in the long-term best interest of the children. Food for thought.
Back home, many of us were shocked to read about the bizarre torture and confinement incident on South Courtland Avenue, possibly connected to the fatal shooting of Lashay Young-Beard. It is hard to imagine that less than a year ago some were arguing that violent crime in Kokomo was declining. The belief that we have a growing crime problem in our community seems to me hard to deny; we are better off facing it than shrugging it off as a series of flukes.
But crime is everywhere, even in rural areas near Delphi. Three years ago, 13-year old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German were murdered while walking the Monon High Bridge Trail in Delphi. Our continued prayers are with the family – and investigators. The case is still active, not cold, as authorities continue to receive possible leads. Life will not return to normal in that traumatized community until the perpetrator has been found and prosecuted.
Moving on, government health official around the world are on pins and needles because of the deadly coronavirus threat. With new drugs and attempts to develop a vaccine, the powers that be view the threat soberly. One consequence of the virus, however, is in the realm of economics.
Since the world relies heavily upon China (both as a manufacturing and consuming society), the virus has significant economic implications. According to the BBC: “Analysts have estimated that the virus may slash demand for smartphones by half in the first quarter in China, which is the world’s biggest market for the devices. The car industry is another sector that has been affected by disruption to its supply chain. Last week, the heavy equipment manufacturer JCB said it was cutting production in the UK because of a shortage of components from China.”
Wow. We have plenty to think about!
