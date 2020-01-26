I consider myself someone who generally enjoys people. I will often strike up conversations with strangers. Sometimes, while in a waiting room, I am disappointed when I am called and have to leave behind conversations I will probably never continue!
Like anyone who lives in this world, though, I have had plenty of experiences with unpleasant people. Many people are discontent by nature, and we are all out of sorts on occasion. Chronically unhappy people, however, might not face their handicap (although – deep down – they know it is true) and blame and snap at others for their unhappiness instead. Sometimes I feel sorry for such people; at others times, I marvel that they never see the problem in their mirror.
One realization (sometimes consolation) comes to mind: We take us with us wherever we go. If we are complainers, we take a complainer along life’s journey. If we are moody, we discover a moody person surfacing wherever we go. If we are demanding, we cannot escape our demanding ways – and its consequences. If we are fickle, that fickle person is always waiting in the shadows.
Change – while potentially possible – does not come easily. We are a product of genetics, upbringing and environment (including experiences), and the choices we make. We cannot change our genetics or our pasts. But we can find healing for some of our past (I would argue partly through a personal walk with God), we can gain wisdom (which is the ability to make good choices) by becoming teachable, and we can learn social skills, the focus of this column.
Modern trends are taking us into the opposite direction. Many are abandoning faith in God, resist wisdom because it is based on generalities (which are now taboo), and are deficient when it comes to social skills.
More and more people do not even have minimal skills, like using the terms, “please,” “thank you,” and “excuse me.” Some people would rather die than apologize. It may be disappointing when folks ignore protocol, but sadly many are not even aware that a protocol exists.
Some of traced the problem – which is worse in the younger generations – to social media and its resultant lack of personal contact. Many children are raised in front of the television set and rarely converse with a parent. There are a host of theories about why social skills have declined, but the reality of the problem is well attested.
This “social-skills deficit” has many consequences, including mental health issues: “Those who struggle in social situations may be at greater risk for mental and physical health problems, according to a new study from the University of Arizona. That’s because people with poor social skills tend to experience more stress and loneliness, both of which can negatively impact health, said study author Chris Segrin, head of the UA Department of Communication ...
“Social skills refer to the communication skills that allow people to interact effectively and appropriately with others. Segrin focused on four specific indicators of social skills: the ability to provide emotional support to others; self-disclosure, or the ability to share personal information with others; negative assertion skills, or the ability to stand up to unreasonable requests from others; and relationship initiation skills, or the ability to introduce yourself to others and get to know them.”
Some people have been helped tremendously by cognitive therapy: being taught the mechanics of how to respond in certain social situations.
People can learn to say “please” and “thank you.” They can be taught how to introduce themselves to others, how to start a conversation, or how to take cues when it’s time to hush up or leave. That is the good news. There are a zillion good starter books out there for those who want to read and practice (for example, “How to Start a Conversation and Make Friends” by Don Gabor).
Remember, you take whoever you are with you wherever you go. If you want to stop blaming others for being unfriendly or not reaching out to you, maybe you could learn to take initiative and reach out to others. It’s a thought.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.