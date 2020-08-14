One of Vasicek’s laws is that there is usually a reason behind what we do. The reason may be an absurd one, but a reason nonetheless. The reasons for things are like lost containers in the refrigerator: you will persevere in finding them if you are sure they are there. At least usually.
So when our grocery chains jump from one shortage to another (toilet paper, napkins, Kleenex) and we wonder why they cannot keep the shelves filled, please do not assume our stores are mismanaged. There are reasons. Believe it.
According to Daniel Taylor’s article, “What’s Behind the Empty Grocery Shelves?”, the average consumer has changed his lifestyle because of the pandemic and the resultant quarantine. For example, the toilet paper shortage was aggravated by the fact that many people were no longer using the rest rooms at schools, factories, offices, restaurants, etc. The market for home toilet paper surged, increasing the demand. In contrast, the demand for industrial and public suppliers declined. The janitorial supply houses, for example, had a glut of toilet paper, even during the shortage. But most consumers do not shop at janitorial supply businesses. Schools do. Restaurants do. Factories do. And, frankly, many home consumers would not want gigantic boxes of industrial grade single-ply TP.
The above-mentioned article explains the pasta situation: “With the collapse of the food service industry’s demand, pasta suppliers switched to retail packaging. The grocer’s pasta suppliers ... also produce for the food service industry ... When restaurants began reopening towards the end of May, the overall demand for spaghetti increased ... Home-based spaghetti consumption remained elevated even as restaurants were reopening … competition for pasta products occurred between grocery stores and the food service industry.”
Certain cuts of meat might become scarce because so many processing plant workers have come down with COVID-19 that butchering facilities cannot operate at full capacity. Canned beverages are lagging behind as well, partly because people – stranded at home – are consuming more canned soft drinks and beer. More people are using their baking skills at home, so flour is in short supply (and thus yeast as well).
Of course not everyone is a gourmet cook – and a lot of single people are unmotivated to prepare ornate meals for just one. Because of that, canned soups and frozen entrees are in short supply.
As we readjust the balance between consumer and business consumption of food and supplies, we should see some improvements. But not across the board. Disinfectant wipes will be scarce for months to come. Notice the explanation from FoxNews.com:
“Clorox says that grocery store shelves won't be fully stocked with its disinfectant wipes until 2021.
Clorox CEO-elect Linda Rendle said Monday that the company is ‘making more disinfecting products that we ever have before’ in an effort to keep up with demand during the coronavirus pandemic.
“‘Since January, we're able to make 100 million more disinfecting products than we did before, that's a 50% increase,’ Rendle told Good Morning America's Robin Roberts. ‘And specific to wipes, we're making nearly 1 million packages every day and shipping them to stores.’
“‘... Disinfecting wipes, which are the hottest commodity in the business right now, will probably take longer [to recover] because it’s a very complex supply chain to make them,’ outgoing CEO Benno Dorer told Reuters.”
But why is there a coin shortage? According to eatthis.com, “... we are currently in the midst of a coin shortage, which has been attributed to the closure of coin-circulating businesses like coffee shops, laundromats, and other smaller retailers.”
As other states “open up,” as we have, many of these shortages will be remedied. But transitions are not smooth. Our society was geared for the way we used to live, not the way we are now living. By the time we catch up, we might be returning to “the way we were.” At least somewhat.
The reasons for these things may be complex, but they do exist!
