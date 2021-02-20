Many of us remember the classic “Where’s the Beef?” commercial. Most of us had relatives – perhaps an aunt or two – who reminded us of the “Where’s the Beef?” lady.
As time marches on, the issue is moving from, “how much beef is on my sandwich at this particular fast food restaurant” to “can the world produce enough meat for our burgeoning population?” Or, “Do we want to stop eating beef to reduce greenhouse gas?”
This issue is being debated, and it is doubtful anything will come of it in the immediate future. But, in the long term, the world may be forced to make some unwelcome changes, at least for folks like myself who are unashamedly carnivorous. Real beef (or meat) may become an occasional treat rather than a staple.
According to Rick Morgan of CNBC.com, “Scientists estimate the world population will reach 9.6 billion by the year 2050. This population will increasingly live in urban areas and have a rising middle class, both of which mean more meat consumption. According to the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations, world food production will need to increase 70 percent. Feeding that many people with traditional meat production will require double the amount of deforestation, which will increase greenhouse-gas emissions by 77 percent.”
If that is not bad enough, listen to Angus Chen of NPR.org: “Cattle pass a lot of gas, and the methane from their flatulence and especially, their belches, is an expanding burden on the planet. The greenhouse gas has a warming potential 25 times that of carbon dioxide.
“Livestock account for 14.5 percent of all greenhouse gas emissions, with over half of that coming from cattle, according to a 2013 report from the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization.”
To put it simply, the world cannot handle a growing demand for meat without ecologically devastating our planet, or so it seems.
Bill Gates is at the forefront of helping third world countries advance and developing synthetic meat products. In an interview with James Temple (technologyreview.com), Gates, speaking about methane gas from livestock, stated, “For Africa and other poor countries, we’ll have to use animal genetics to dramatically raise the amount of beef per emissions for them. Weirdly, the US livestock, because they’re so productive, the emissions per pound of beef are dramatically less than emissions per pound in Africa. And as part of the [Bill and Melinda Gates] Foundation’s work, we’re taking the benefit of the African livestock, which means they can survive in heat, and crossing in the monstrous productivity both on the meat side and the milk side of the elite US beef lines.
“So no, I don’t think the poorest 80 countries will be eating synthetic meat. I do think all rich countries should move to 100% synthetic beef. You can get used to the taste difference, and the claim is they’re going to make it taste even better over time. Eventually, that green premium is modest enough that you can sort of change the [behavior of] people or use regulation to totally shift the demand.”
Gates is hopeful that synthetic meat will one day rival the flavor and texture of real meat or that people will adjust, but not everyone is so hopeful. The alternative, however, is a diet rich in legumes – noted to produce more human methane gas. So would we simply be transferring the problem? Perhaps the best answer is that we would be lessening – but not eliminating – the methane problem.
I think we would be wiser to prepare to address the effects of global warming rather than seeking to slow down the inevitable. But, even apart from greenhouse gas issues, it seems apparent that the old question, “Where’s the beef?” will resurface. Will our government (as Gates says, using, “regulation”) push us in that direction? Or will something simpler, like rising costs in a free market, work its magic? Maybe someone will come up with a solution we have not anticipated. You never know.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.