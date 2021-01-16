Some of us are like the man who installed sod on his front lawn because he didn’t have patience for grass seed to germinate. He wanted instant grassification!
I used to think of myself as an impatient man. At times, I am. But I have come to realize that many people struggle with patience as much as I do.
Most of us are shocked – and will be for some time – about the events that recently took place in our capital. It takes time to look at things calmly and dispassionately, especially when those who stormed into the capital were neither calm nor dispassionate.
America has a lot to talk about, but the best discussions will not take place now. Ranting and raving tend to solidify opinions based upon emotion, reaction, and trying to figure out where to direct our anger. Frankly, many of us are fearful that more violence may erupt. How can we assess things calmly if we suspect more violence might be on the way? The answer is: in time.
Although those charged with our nation’s security need to be abuzz, the rest of us must wait it out. We can be angry, fearful, or stressed if we like – we have that right. A better approach for most of us, I believe, is patience.
While Americans find our civil unrest disturbing, the bigger story is the new peak in the coronavirus pandemic. According to respected authority Dr. Sanjay Gupta, the worst is yet to come. According to Dr. Gupta, we have been experiencing about 4,000 COVID deaths per day recently – new highs in our nation. The current model, Dr. Gupta tells us, predicts casualties will escalate to perhaps 6,000 deaths per day. We are expected to reach the peak in early February. The question remains: how long will that peak last?
America is exhausted with the quarantine, and even one of its strictest advocates has reversed himself. According to Fox news, “New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivered his ‘state of the state’ address on Monday, telling residents he intends to reopen the state’s economy in a safe way despite an uptick in confirmed coronavirus cases.
“The Democratic governor put a heavy emphasis on planning the state’s ‘economic resurgence,’ even as it faces a record-setting budget deficit.
“‘We simply cannot stay closed until the vaccine hits critical mass – the cost is too high,’ Cuomo said in his address. ‘We must reopen the economy, but we must do it smartly and safely.’”
My suspicion is that other states will follow New York’s lead. It may seem odd that, when the virus was not as widespread – in the spring – the standards were stricter. Now that virus cases have escalated, our hospitals are overflowing, and more people are dying, we are no longer as strict as we were.
Many of us forget that leaders – even the best leaders – can only make decisions based upon what they know at the time. We need to constantly remind ourselves that nobody knows the future except God. Trying to project the future – especially the long term future – is easy to do; being accurate is the hard thing! It is about the “best guess.” And frequently that guess is wrong.
The COVID pandemic is the first major pandemic to strike America in our memory. We may have records of the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918, but the medical world has changed so much since then, it is apples and oranges.
Different governors made different choices; I appreciated our governor’s approach. I would guess many New Yorkers originally agreed with Mario Cuomo’s aggressive approach – back then.
Although vaccines are around the corner, the corner is still a way down the road. The worst part of the storm is coming upon us, and we are battle weary.
I suggest a four-fold coping approach: (1) take recommended precautions; (2) exercise faith in God, including prayer for the afflicted; (3) keep distracted with hobbies, interests, and projects around the house, and (4) read or listen to the news, don’t watch it (generally). We have to hurry up and wait. Let’s make the most of it.
