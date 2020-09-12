Ed Vasicek

What happens in America affects what happens in Indiana and what happens in the Kokomo area. We have our challenges locally and nationally.
On the one hand, the world is increasingly frightened of China’s future intents as it builds military “islands” in the ocean, cracks down on the freedoms of the nation’s people (especially intensifying religious persecution), and becomes more militaristic. Some are suggesting we disengage our economies to weaken a nation directed against our best interests. Others are not convinced that a real threat exists.
In addition, the COVID-19 epidemic is beginning to escalate in some European nations, most recently the UK.
On the other hand, while dark clouds continue to cover atmospheres around the world, some clouds are beginning to clear when it comes to our nation and especially the Kokomo area.
The economy is picking up quickly, as documented by the Associated Press: “The U.S. unemployment rate fell sharply in August to 8.4% from 10.2% …Employers added 1.4 million jobs last month, the Labor Department said Friday ... The economy has recovered barely half the 22 million jobs that vanished when the pandemic paralyzed the nation in early spring.”
Meanwhile, we hear promises of a soon-to-be released vaccine, the number of COVID cases has declined significantly, and the number of deaths has declined even more dramatically. Perhaps we are nearing the end of this bleak period.
Before the pandemic got going, the city of Kokomo was celebrating news of a new competitive sport’s complex on the city’s east side – and several new apartment building proposals. Most of us find our heads in a spin if we try recalling all the apartment projects underway. Progress continues through thick and thin.
In June, we sadly read that the hotel and conference center project was put on indefinite delay. The Kokomo Perspective reported: “Charlie Sparks, the president and CEO of the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance [stated] … ‘We’ll just have to see at what pace the recovery occurs … Demand is down. That makes a project like this riskier for a developer and financial institutions that would finance such a development. And then also … let’s see how things recover and see what our revenue stream looks like with the innkeeper’s tax.’”
Despite some delays, Kokomo has advanced when it comes to upgrades and improvements. Consider the upgrades to our water system, recently documented in the Tribune. I have been to communities where water tasted like sulfur, and you wonder if the freshwater pipe was accidentally connected to the drain line!
More exciting to most residents is the breaking news that Kokomo will be home to a professional basketball team, thanks to the work of Mark Jansen and Jeff Beeler. According to the Kokomo Tribune, “The Kokomo BobKats will be the 21st team to join The Basketball League (TBL), which started four years ago and now has teams in cities across the country ….”
Evelyn Magley shared how the players do not merely play the game but are also engaged with the community. “She said outreach efforts include daytime games for students, with programming at halftime centered on issues such as bullying, self-confidence and reputation safety. Players will also make special visits to schools to talk to students.”
But there is more good news. It is with pride that Kokomo celebrates the successful partnership between GM and Ventec during a time of crisis; together, they produced 30,000 respirators to help save lives during the pandemic! We not only salute them, but also appreciate the ongoing boost to our economy as Ventec continues to manufacture respirators in Kokomo. This decision will add or retain hundreds of jobs within our community.
America – and Kokomo – is enjoying the change in weather. Some clouds are dissipating.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.